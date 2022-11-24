Sarah Jessica Parker’s Apple Headphones Are the ‘It’ Accessory of 2022 — and They’re $100 Less

When it comes to shopping for fashion essentials on Black Friday, there are two types of people in the world: those who basically go feral stocking up on dirt-cheap everyday staples, and those who strategically spring for that one rarely discounted, splurge-worthy buy. But fans of the former, I found a fashion deal so good — and so practical — I promise it’s worth your pennies.

The fashion deal in question isn’t exactly what you might traditionally consider ‘fashion,’ but leave it to supermodels, celebs, and TikTok to convince us: Tech is trendy. Already $100 less ahead of the big day, Apple’s over-ear AirPod Max headphones are the year’s top ‘It’ accessory — which makes sense if you think about the recent revival of all things big and chunky. In 2022, sky-high platforms and lug soles dominated pavements, tote bags tripled in size, and larger-than-life pants officially held a funeral for too-tight skinnies — RIP.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones in Silver

Amazon

Shop now: $449 (Originally $549); amazon.com

The headphones’ bewildering popularity among fashion girlies goes beyond a “bigger is better” philosophy. They’ve amassed hoards of A-list fans: Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Sarah Jessica Parker are among them. Hadid has paired hers with archival designer pieces, as a mega-supermodel does, while Dua Lipa leaned into the large-and-in-charge look with wide-leg jeans and an unexpected plunging, midi-length dress. SJP opted for her go-to kitschy-comfy combo of gray sweatpants and gem-studded babydoll shoes, as Jenner took to Instagram to share her own pair in an on-brand, baby pink hue — a nod to the signature color of her cosmetics empire.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones in Pink

Amazon

Shop now: $449 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Needless to say, it was no surprise when TikTok seemingly swarmed in on the trend overnight. Users creatively incorporated their Max headphones in #OOTD styling videos, honest reviews, and even ASMR unboxings — some generating millions of likes. Editors couldn’t resist an opportunity to try them out, either; per former InStyle fashion writer Tara Gonzalez, “I can't tell if it's all of the TikToks getting to me, but I truly feel like these headphones make every outfit better.”

Apple AirPods Max Headphones in Space Gray

Amazon

Shop now: $449 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Surely, their ultra-sleek, minimalist style stands out in an over-ear market saturated with clunky options, but aesthetics aside, reviewers say the headphones’ sound quality is “nothing short of phenomenal.” The theater-like, surround-sound audio is matched by “top-notch” noise-canceling technology, so even at their original $550 price (practically the cost of a designer handbag), shoppers say they’re “absolutely worth it.” Luckily, with the headphones now on sale for nearly 20 percent off, you can try them for much less.

The monumental Apple savings don’t begin and end with the AirPod Max, either; now 20 percent off, even the noise-canceling Pro earbuds are on rare sale — a souped-up version of the classic model that sold out after Amazon gave it a never-before-seen 50 percent discount just before Black Friday. The Bluetooth earbuds also have supporters in Hollywood, with Blake Lively and Busy Philipps as longtime fans.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Shop now: $200 (Originally $249); amazon.com

If you want the over-ear look at a more reasonable price, I get it — being a fashion girlie is expensive. Amazon has tons of Black Friday markdowns on wireless headphones, with some as low as $40, so you can save that holiday bonus for a Coperni crossbody bag — I know it’s been on your list, too.

Guaranteed to be a top 2022 holiday gift, you can get Apple’s over-ear AirPod Max headphones for $449, or shop some of our favorite on-sale alternatives below.

