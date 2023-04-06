One Detail on This Popular New Spring T-Shirt Makes It “Casual, Yet Dressy” — and It’s $24 at Amazon

Hint: It’s all about the sleeves.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best-Selling Amazon T-Shirt
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

While I’m all for the occasional dress moment, my favorite outfits usually start with a well-fitting pair of jeans and a great T-shirt. But of course, not every day calls for a simple tee, and there are times when I’d like a more elevated version of my go-to look. For that reason, I found myself browsing Amazon’s selection of newly released spring T-shirts, and this $24 statement-sleeve tee immediately caught my eye. 

Unlike my typical T-shirts that are all made from the same material, this popular, new short-sleeve shirt has mesh sleeves with a Swiss dot pattern. It also has a flattering V-neckline, leaving plenty of room to layer necklaces, and a longline silhouette, so you can tuck it in or let the hemline freely hang down. The shirt comes in 12 colors and sizes S through XXL. 

Aokosor Womens V Neck Puff Sleeve T Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

I can already think of dozens of ways to style this short-sleeve tee: For weekend brunch and park hangouts, I’ll wear the top with straight-leg jeans, white sneakers, and a carry-all tote. If I’m heading into the office, I’ll tuck it into high-waisted trousers or a midi skirt and finish the look with a pair of sleek loafers. And for a night out, the shirt would look great with a mini skirt, heeled sandals, and a small crossbody bag. 

This new release has only been available on Amazon for a couple of months, but it’s already raking in five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper confirmed the “casual, yet dressy” top is “made well,” while another reviewer agreed, saying, “You can dress it up or down.” A third buyer said it’s a “perfect fit,” adding that the sheer sleeves are an interesting detail.” 

Once you try out the shirt, you may find yourself going back to purchase more colors. A reviewer, who has “bought several,” said it’s an “excellent value for the price,” which is all you can ask for from a $24 T-shirt. And given the variety of ways to style it, grabbing a few colorways is truly a no brainer. Check out more versions of the Aokosor mesh-sleeve T-shirt at Amazon, below. 

Aokosor Womens V Neck Puff Sleeve T Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Aokosor Womens V Neck Puff Sleeve T Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Aokosor Womens V Neck Puff Sleeve T Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber
Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected ‘It’ Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years
Eye Cream Helps Hold Off on Botox
Shoppers Say This Dermelect Eye Cream Reduces "Wrinkles, Droopy Lids, and Dullness" in Just 5 Minutes
Natural Nails Cuticle Remover
Sally Hansen’s “Miracle” Instant Cuticle Remover Is on Sale for $5 at Amazon
Related Articles
These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack
Shoppers Rely on This $13 “InStyle”-Tested Cream for Restoring "Dry, Chapped" Hands
Even My Picky Boyfriend Approves of the $13 French Hand Cream I Swear by for Healing Dry Skin
Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical
Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical
Amazon Tank Top Sale
These “Soft and Breathable” Layering Tanks Are Skyrocketing in Sales — and They’re $8 Apiece at Amazon
Hailey Bieber
Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected ‘It’ Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years
Shoppers Are Swapping Bras for This Supportive Camisole That's 50% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Are Going Braless Thanks to Amazon's Best-Selling Camisole That Provides "Just Enough Support"
The Polarizing Sneaker I Used to Wear as a Kid Is Cool Again â and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
Nuuds Bodysuit Review
I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, and This Ultra-Flattering Bodysuit With a 22,000-Person Waitlist Is Worth the Hype
Is Wearing a Vest With Nothing Underneath One of the Hottest Trends This Spring? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$21 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Demi Moore Just Shared the Go-To âLazy Manâ Products Sheâs Been âLovingâ â and They Start at $11
Demi Moore Owns "Stacks" of This Comfy Cotton T-Shirt That's Great for Everyday Wear
Amazon Shopping Editor Franchise
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying the Fit of This Color Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit Is "Spot On" And Has Great Coverage
Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”
Amazon Easter dresses under $50
Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off