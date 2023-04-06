Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops One Detail on This Popular New Spring T-Shirt Makes It “Casual, Yet Dressy” — and It’s $24 at Amazon Hint: It’s all about the sleeves. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle While I’m all for the occasional dress moment, my favorite outfits usually start with a well-fitting pair of jeans and a great T-shirt. But of course, not every day calls for a simple tee, and there are times when I’d like a more elevated version of my go-to look. For that reason, I found myself browsing Amazon’s selection of newly released spring T-shirts, and this $24 statement-sleeve tee immediately caught my eye. Unlike my typical T-shirts that are all made from the same material, this popular, new short-sleeve shirt has mesh sleeves with a Swiss dot pattern. It also has a flattering V-neckline, leaving plenty of room to layer necklaces, and a longline silhouette, so you can tuck it in or let the hemline freely hang down. The shirt comes in 12 colors and sizes S through XXL. Amazon Shop now: $24; amazon.com I can already think of dozens of ways to style this short-sleeve tee: For weekend brunch and park hangouts, I’ll wear the top with straight-leg jeans, white sneakers, and a carry-all tote. If I’m heading into the office, I’ll tuck it into high-waisted trousers or a midi skirt and finish the look with a pair of sleek loafers. And for a night out, the shirt would look great with a mini skirt, heeled sandals, and a small crossbody bag. This new release has only been available on Amazon for a couple of months, but it’s already raking in five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper confirmed the “casual, yet dressy” top is “made well,” while another reviewer agreed, saying, “You can dress it up or down.” A third buyer said it’s a “perfect fit,” adding that the sheer sleeves are an interesting detail.” 9 Black T-Shirts for Women That Are Anything But Basic Once you try out the shirt, you may find yourself going back to purchase more colors. A reviewer, who has “bought several,” said it’s an “excellent value for the price,” which is all you can ask for from a $24 T-shirt. And given the variety of ways to style it, grabbing a few colorways is truly a no brainer. Check out more versions of the Aokosor mesh-sleeve T-shirt at Amazon, below. Amazon Shop now: $24; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $24; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $24; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected ‘It’ Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years Shoppers Say This Dermelect Eye Cream Reduces "Wrinkles, Droopy Lids, and Dullness" in Just 5 Minutes Sally Hansen’s “Miracle” Instant Cuticle Remover Is on Sale for $5 at Amazon