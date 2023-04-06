One Detail on This Popular New Spring T-Shirt Makes It “Casual, Yet Dressy” — and It’s $24 at Amazon

While I’m all for the occasional dress moment, my favorite outfits usually start with a well-fitting pair of jeans and a great T-shirt. But of course, not every day calls for a simple tee, and there are times when I’d like a more elevated version of my go-to look. For that reason, I found myself browsing Amazon’s selection of newly released spring T-shirts, and this $24 statement-sleeve tee immediately caught my eye.

Unlike my typical T-shirts that are all made from the same material, this popular, new short-sleeve shirt has mesh sleeves with a Swiss dot pattern. It also has a flattering V-neckline, leaving plenty of room to layer necklaces, and a longline silhouette, so you can tuck it in or let the hemline freely hang down. The shirt comes in 12 colors and sizes S through XXL.

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

I can already think of dozens of ways to style this short-sleeve tee: For weekend brunch and park hangouts, I’ll wear the top with straight-leg jeans, white sneakers, and a carry-all tote. If I’m heading into the office, I’ll tuck it into high-waisted trousers or a midi skirt and finish the look with a pair of sleek loafers. And for a night out, the shirt would look great with a mini skirt, heeled sandals, and a small crossbody bag.

This new release has only been available on Amazon for a couple of months, but it’s already raking in five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper confirmed the “casual, yet dressy” top is “made well,” while another reviewer agreed, saying, “You can dress it up or down.” A third buyer said it’s a “perfect fit,” adding that the sheer sleeves are an interesting detail.”

Once you try out the shirt, you may find yourself going back to purchase more colors. A reviewer, who has “bought several,” said it’s an “excellent value for the price,” which is all you can ask for from a $24 T-shirt. And given the variety of ways to style it, grabbing a few colorways is truly a no brainer. Check out more versions of the Aokosor mesh-sleeve T-shirt at Amazon, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

