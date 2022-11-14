Anya Taylor-Joy's Monochrome Outfit Even Has Matching Stockings

All-black everything? It's been done. Let Anya Taylor-Joy introduce all-red everything, which is taking the monochrome trend away from neutrals (sorry, Kim Kardashian and co.) and into bold color. While out in New York City to promote her new movie, The Menu, Taylor-Joy wore a tiny red babydoll dress with allover 3-D floral embellishment by Magda Butrym. She matched the saturated color to her accompanying shiny trench coat (also by Butrym), sheer pantyhose, and pointy-toe red heels.

She also matched her lipstick to the red, making for a red-hot look from top to bottom. She wore her icy blonde hair down and straight, which is her usual M.O., though she did recently mix it up by adding Old Hollywood waves during an appearance in London also promoting the film.

She continued the monochrome theme at that red carpet, wearing an all-cobalt blue look from Alexander McQueen.

Getty Images

Over the weekend, she attended Harper's Bazaar's Women of the Year Awards wearing a Dior gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri. She took home the award for Actress of the Year. She also noted that she turned down the opportunity to have a Disney Channel show when she signed on to do The Witch. Of course, we know what happened after that, so it's safe to say she doesn't regret making that huge decision.



“I remember it was the same day I got asked to be in a Disney Channel pilot, and it was so exciting to be offered anything at all that I ran around the house like a loon,” Taylor-Joy told the magazine. “But I just had this really good feeling about ‘The Witch’ that made me willing to forego the Disney experience for the thing that felt unknown to me, the thing that felt sacred.”

