Anya Taylor-Joy Wore Princess Peach's Signature Pink Racing Suit on the Red Carpet

As a style icon in her own right, it's not so surprising that Anya Taylor-Joy would want to give Princess Peach a high-fashion makeover. And the actress, who lent her voice to Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, did just that.



On Saturday, Taylor-Joy attended a special screening of the film in Los Angeles dressed in a designer version of Princess Peach's bubblegum pink racing suit. Delivering a few punches on the red carpet, Anya looked like a total badass in a custom pink leather one-piece by Dior with the fashion house's name printed down each sleeve. The jumpsuit came complete with matching moto gloves, a waist-cinching belt, and hot pink platform boots.



Getty

Glam-wise, Taylor-Joy also channeled Peach's signature beauty look. She wore her long platinum blonde hair down in brushed-out waves with a middle part, and paired a fuchsia pink lip with black eyeliner.

During a recent interview on the GamesRadar Inside Total Film podcast, Anya revealed that rather than a damsel in distress that needs saving, Peach is an "empowered woman" in the new film.

“From the very first meeting that the creators and I had about her, I was really impressed and excited by the fact that we were all on the same page as to who Peach should be in this new era,” Taylor-Joy explained. “When I first saw the film, I came out so unbelievably excited and quite moved that this is now somebody that kids could have as a role model, and that this is what female leadership is. This is how we’re presenting female leadership. I just felt so proud to be a part of that."