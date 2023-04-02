Anya Taylor-Joy Wore Princess Peach's Signature Pink Racing Suit on the Red Carpet

And gave it a high-fashion twist.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 2, 2023 @ 12:00PM
Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo:

Getty

As a style icon in her own right, it's not so surprising that Anya Taylor-Joy would want to give Princess Peach a high-fashion makeover. And the actress, who lent her voice to Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, did just that.  

On Saturday, Taylor-Joy attended a special screening of the film in Los Angeles dressed in a designer version of Princess Peach's bubblegum pink racing suit. Delivering a few punches on the red carpet, Anya looked like a total badass in a custom pink leather one-piece by Dior with the fashion house's name printed down each sleeve. The jumpsuit came complete with matching moto gloves, a waist-cinching belt, and hot pink platform boots. 

Anya Taylor-Joy

Getty

Glam-wise, Taylor-Joy also channeled Peach's signature beauty look. She wore her long platinum blonde hair down in brushed-out waves with a middle part, and paired a fuchsia pink lip with black eyeliner. 

During a recent interview on the GamesRadar Inside Total Film podcast, Anya revealed that rather than a damsel in distress that needs saving, Peach is an "empowered woman" in the new film.

“From the very first meeting that the creators and I had about her, I was really impressed and excited by the fact that we were all on the same page as to who Peach should be in this new era,” Taylor-Joy explained. “When I first saw the film, I came out so unbelievably excited and quite moved that this is now somebody that kids could have as a role model, and that this is what female leadership is. This is how we’re presenting female leadership. I just felt so proud to be a part of that." 

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's Modern Take on the Sari Included a Thigh-High Slit Skirt and Holographic Bustier
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Sequined Sari With a Gold Embellished Bra on the Red Carpet
Is Wearing a Vest With Nothing Underneath One of the Hottest Trends This Spring? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Brooke Shields Black Jumpsuit Documentary Promotion
Brooke Shields's Latest Looks Included a Keyhole Jumpsuit and Head-to-Toe Barbiecore
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Wore the Most Extravagant Pair of Opera Gloves Ever to Exist to the GLAAD Awards
Natalia Dyer Longchamp Event
Natalia Dyer's Monochromatic Orange Suit Is the Personification of Spring
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Sheer Red Carpet Gown Featured the Most Vibrant Pop of Color
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador
BTS’s Jungkook Is the Newest Calvin Klein Ambassador
Julia Roberts Watches and Wonders
Julia Roberts Just Got Fringe Bangs
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Christina Applegate SAGS 2023
Christina Applegate Clapped Back at a Newscaster Who Called a Wheelchair Model “Ridiculous”
Halle Bailey Black One-Shoulder Dress
Halle Bailey's Bedazzled Asymmetric LBD Was Made From Recycled Water Bottles
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Hot Pink Three-Piece Set