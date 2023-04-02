Celebrity Anya Taylor-Joy Wore Princess Peach's Signature Pink Racing Suit on the Red Carpet And gave it a high-fashion twist. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 2, 2023 @ 12:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty As a style icon in her own right, it's not so surprising that Anya Taylor-Joy would want to give Princess Peach a high-fashion makeover. And the actress, who lent her voice to Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, did just that. On Saturday, Taylor-Joy attended a special screening of the film in Los Angeles dressed in a designer version of Princess Peach's bubblegum pink racing suit. Delivering a few punches on the red carpet, Anya looked like a total badass in a custom pink leather one-piece by Dior with the fashion house's name printed down each sleeve. The jumpsuit came complete with matching moto gloves, a waist-cinching belt, and hot pink platform boots. Getty Glam-wise, Taylor-Joy also channeled Peach's signature beauty look. She wore her long platinum blonde hair down in brushed-out waves with a middle part, and paired a fuchsia pink lip with black eyeliner. The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper During a recent interview on the GamesRadar Inside Total Film podcast, Anya revealed that rather than a damsel in distress that needs saving, Peach is an "empowered woman" in the new film. “From the very first meeting that the creators and I had about her, I was really impressed and excited by the fact that we were all on the same page as to who Peach should be in this new era,” Taylor-Joy explained. “When I first saw the film, I came out so unbelievably excited and quite moved that this is now somebody that kids could have as a role model, and that this is what female leadership is. This is how we’re presenting female leadership. I just felt so proud to be a part of that."