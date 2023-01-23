The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper

Coupled with a peek-a-boo sheer skirt? It's so good.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 11:38AM
Anya Taylor-Joy Dior Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Getty Images

From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.

On Monday, the actress sported Dior (and black and white) from head to toe while supporting the fashion house during the debut of its Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture collection in Paris. Reaching for items from the label's 2023 resort collection, Taylor-Joy wore a white cropped jacket embroidered with black detailing for the occasion, which she layered over nothing but a coordinating lace-up corset that featured a large, chest-baring plunge.

Knee-high leather boots and a high-waisted black velvet skirt with a peek-a-boo sheer lace panel completed Anya’s ensemble, and she accessorized only with a Dior D-Renaissance pearl choker. She wore her waist-length platinum hair down straight with a middle part, and a smoky gray eye look offered a grungy feel to her otherwise minimal glam. 

Taylor-Joy’s trip to Paris comes amid a busy season for the star, which has already been chock-full of awards show appearances (and nominations!). In addition to hitting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a tan gown that featured a completely sheer skirt, the actress also stepped out for the Golden Globes earlier this month where she wore a stunning canary yellow two-piece set.

Related Articles
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe
Emily Ratajkowski
What Exactly Is Happening in Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Instagram Post?
Kit Harrington Rose Leslie Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Coolidge TikTok
Jennifer Coolidge Joined TikTok with the Help of Jenny From the Block
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset
Zoe Kravitz Sex and the City Hat
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore a Hat From Everybody's Favorite TV Show
Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Just Purchased Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Pendant
Austin Butler Golden Globes
There’s Actually a Good Reason Why Austin Butler Sounds Like That
Luxe Street Style
Tons of Elevated Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Everlane’s Massive Secret Sale — Including Jeans for $26
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown
THE SPLURGE: Dior Serum Launch
Dior's Latest Launch Is the Most Luxe Anti-Aging Serum You'll Ever Use
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep Is Going to Be in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Christina Applegate Critics
Christina Applegate Clapped Back at Comments Saying "Bad" Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS