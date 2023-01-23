The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper

From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.

On Monday, the actress sported Dior (and black and white) from head to toe while supporting the fashion house during the debut of its Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture collection in Paris. Reaching for items from the label's 2023 resort collection, Taylor-Joy wore a white cropped jacket embroidered with black detailing for the occasion, which she layered over nothing but a coordinating lace-up corset that featured a large, chest-baring plunge.

Knee-high leather boots and a high-waisted black velvet skirt with a peek-a-boo sheer lace panel completed Anya’s ensemble, and she accessorized only with a Dior D-Renaissance pearl choker. She wore her waist-length platinum hair down straight with a middle part, and a smoky gray eye look offered a grungy feel to her otherwise minimal glam.

Taylor-Joy’s trip to Paris comes amid a busy season for the star, which has already been chock-full of awards show appearances (and nominations!). In addition to hitting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a tan gown that featured a completely sheer skirt, the actress also stepped out for the Golden Globes earlier this month where she wore a stunning canary yellow two-piece set.