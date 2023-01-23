Celebrity The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper Coupled with a peek-a-boo sheer skirt? It's so good. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 @ 11:38AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, the actress sported Dior (and black and white) from head to toe while supporting the fashion house during the debut of its Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture collection in Paris. Reaching for items from the label's 2023 resort collection, Taylor-Joy wore a white cropped jacket embroidered with black detailing for the occasion, which she layered over nothing but a coordinating lace-up corset that featured a large, chest-baring plunge. Anya Taylor-Joy's Matching Pink Set Is Parisian-Chic Meets "Clueless" Knee-high leather boots and a high-waisted black velvet skirt with a peek-a-boo sheer lace panel completed Anya’s ensemble, and she accessorized only with a Dior D-Renaissance pearl choker. She wore her waist-length platinum hair down straight with a middle part, and a smoky gray eye look offered a grungy feel to her otherwise minimal glam. Taylor-Joy’s trip to Paris comes amid a busy season for the star, which has already been chock-full of awards show appearances (and nominations!). In addition to hitting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a tan gown that featured a completely sheer skirt, the actress also stepped out for the Golden Globes earlier this month where she wore a stunning canary yellow two-piece set.