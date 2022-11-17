Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Corset Had a Unique Detail That Put a Modern Twist on a Sexy, Regencycore Classic

Leave it to actress and fashion connoisseur Anya Taylor-Joy to completely change the way we wear corsets. While promoting her new film The Menu on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor-Joy showed up in a very modern twist on the Regency Era classic.

For the talk show, the actress wore a striking gold Schiaparelli corset with prominent boning, a scalloped hem, and swirled, cone-shaped cups. But the most unusual part of her look was the thick black leather belt with an oversized gold buckle and dangly charms that sat right on her midsection. She paired the top with black, straight-leg pants with gold buttons and a platform version of the designer's famous gold-plated toe shoes. She accessorized with a gold bangle, rings, and matching hoop earrings.

For glam, Taylor-Joy wore her platinum blonde hair parted down the middle, long, and pin-straight. Her brown-hazel eyes were framed with thick liner and lashes, and she chose a deep maroon matte lipstick that perfectly contrasted her alabaster complexion.

During the interview, Taylor-Joy reminisced about the moment she and Fallon officially met, which was actually during a fashion emergency. The actress was at the top of the Met Gala steps when she got caught up in Hailee Steinfeld's train, almost tumbling down the famous stairs — until Fallon came to the rescue.



"I don't know if you know this but you actually saved my life once," she told Fallon, who initially looked confused. "I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy and I couldn't really move. I was just kind of trying to get through the evening and at the end of the night, I'm at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it. And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to die. I'm going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.'"

Both Fallon and the audience laughed at Taylor-Joy's story before she shared the happy ending. "Literally, just out of nowhere the hand of god came out and pulled me out of it and it was you," she said. "And you were just so sweet about it. You were like, 'Hey, I'm Jimmy, nice to meet you.'"

