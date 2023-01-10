Anya Taylor-Joy Wore a Canary Yellow Two-Piece Gown to the 2023 Golden Globes

It's clear that Anya Taylor-Joy found a recipe for success. After making major moves with The Queen's Gambit, she's nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role as Margot in Mark Mylod's The Menu. Taylor-Joy arrived at this year's ceremony wearing a stunning silhouette in the brightest color.

The actress kicked off awards show season on Tuesday night's carpet in a canary yellow two-piece Dior gown comprised of a high-waisted wrap skirt and a matching bandeau-style top. Dripping in glitz, she paired the vibrant look with a chunky gold necklace and matching bracelets on either wrist, along with a pair of oversized diamond earrings and a smattering of rings. A green metallic manicure graced Taylor-Joy's fingers, and she wore her platinum blonde hair down straight with a middle part — save for her left side of face-framing strands — which she pulled up into a twist.

The Queen's Gambit earned Taylor-Joy a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (and a Screen Actors Guild Award) back in 2021. That same year, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy for her role in Autumn de Wilde's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma.

Taylor-Joy spoke about the character's unique circumstances, noting that Margot found herself among the elite and that (spoiler) being an escort to Nicholas Hoult's character, Tyler Ledford, allowed her to inject a bit of fun into the world of haute cuisine.

"I love the fact that Margot is completely unapologetic about who she is, what she does, and how she lives her life. She's walking into this highly elitist, exclusionary space that is designed to make her feel as if she's not worthy," she told film website Tyla. “And rather than feeling unworthy, she's like, calling BS on all of this, and I loved that about her.”