Study Says You’re Twice as Likely to Suffer from Anxiety Than a Dude

When you first begin suffering from anxiety, you don’t realize how many others are experiencing the very same issues until you start opening up to friends. A new study out of the University of Cambridge delved deep into finding out which groups are plagued by anxiety the most and, well, you might want to sit down for this one.

Published in the journal Brain and Behavior, researchers learned that approximately 4 percent of people globally have an anxiety disorder.

But here’s the real kicker, the team also learned that women and men under the age of 35 (yes, we see you) are more likely to have anxiety. On top of that, women are almost twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

For why?

According to a BBC report, Olivia Remes, the study’s author, says it could be due to hormonal fluctuations women experience or because we’re more prone to stress as the primary caregiver in our home (whether that’s taking care of a significant other or kids). Beyond that there’s also the thought that since women are generally Olympic-style multitaskers, we need more sleep than men (that we’re not getting) and therefore leads to increased risk of anxiety.

Regardless of the reason, if you’re feeling overwhelmed with anxiety talk to a healthcare professional who can help you choose the best course of treatment.