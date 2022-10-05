Whether you’re looking for a gift for your mom, sister, or a dear friend, here are 38 anti-aging focused skincare gifts for all the special people in your life.

Personally, nothing thrills me more than anti-aging gifts. There's beauty in the science behind powerful peptides and ceramide-rich formulations that work to combat fine lines and wrinkles. (Not to mention, these products can quickly become your best friend.) When it comes to anti-aging, there are tons of products to choose from — including retinols and nourishing creams, to beauty tools and capsules. That’s why we pulled together this gift guide of tried and true products to tighten and firm skin at every level.

Susanne Kaufmann Glow Box Revolve View On Revolve While we all wish we could gift our loved ones an all expense paid trip to a European spa retreat, that’s certainly not attainable for everyone. The next best thing is receiving The Glow Box from Susanne Kaufmann, though, because it can mentally transport them to the hills of Austria. All of the anti-aging products included are made using locally sourced ingredients that are cultivated and formulated to deliver instant results. It includes the brand’s potent Hyaluron Serum, hydrating Rose Water Mist and caffeine-infused Glow Mask to reveal skin's natural glow while combating the signs of aging. Price at time of publish: $169

54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Deluxe Tin Sephora View On Sephora Inspired from the 54 countries that make up Africa, this Beauty Butter Deluxe Gift set features five exclusive butters formulated to nourish cracked, dry skin with every application. What sets them apart from other rich creams are the unique scents like Egyptian Lavender, Kenyan Hibiscus, and Nigerian Lemongrass to name a few. These rich body lotions melt right into skin and are great for overwashed hands. Plus, they can be applied to the scalp for a stimulating scalp massage. Price at time of publish: $80

Hanacure The All-In-One Facial Starter Kit 4.8 View On Violet Grey This mask will be game-changing for the person who wants instant results from their skincare routine. Hanacure offers a complete facial kit with action packed results. The patented formula drastically tightens skin in an instant, removes impurities, and dissolves pigmentation while effortlessly reducing the appearance of puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles with just one application — almost like magic. Price at time of publish: $29

The Ordinary Bright Set The Ordinary View On Theordinary.com Dull, lackluster skin can age your appearance. Thankfully, this budget-friendly gift set improves clarity and texture in just four steps. The Bright Set includes a Squalane Cleanser, Caffeine Solution for dark circles, Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, and Vitamin C 15% Solution — a powerhouse for glowing skin. Each step also targets discoloration and fine lines for an all around bright, youthful complexion. Price at time of publish: $38

Sunday Riley Power of 3 Lactic Acid, Retinoids and Vitamin C Kit Sunday Riley View On Sundayriley.com Consider this three-piece kit the holy trinity of skincare sets. The Power of 3 Gift set from Sunday Riley includes the celebrity-favorite Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, which gently exfoliates away dead skin and impurities; the C.E.O. 15% Brightening Vitamin C Serum, which diminishes dullness, dark spots, and discoloration; and the A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum to keep skin plump, firm and glowing. Skin will never be the same (in the best way possible). Price at time of publish: $275

Dr Barbara Sturm Discovery Kit Dr Sturm View On Drsturm.com This seven piece discovery set is a complete face and body system designed to exfoliate, nourish, and brighten skin. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s anti-aging experience includes the fan-favorite Hyaluronic Serum, plus a cleanser, facial scrub, face mask, eye cream, face cream, and the brand’s anti-aging body cream. What makes this kit even better is the pretty case it comes with: Made from sustainable materials, the canvas bag can be reused over and over, and is great for travel. Price at time of publish: $125

Furtuna Skin Fior De Luna Nighty Renewal Cream Onda Beauty View On Ondabeauty.com Waking up with rejuvenated skin is all the more possible with this silky smooth night cream. Rich in ceramides, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids, the luxurious anti-aging night cream from Fortuna Skin contains bakuchiol (a retinol alternative derived from plants) to gently exfoliate, stimulate collagen production, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Gift this to anyone who needs to make their night time routine a little more indulgent — like a new mom. Price at time of publish: $285

La Mer The Lip Polish 4.3 Sephora View On Sephora View On Cremedelamer.com When it comes to anti-aging, lips need love, too! Gift a taste of La Mer to the skin fanatic in your life with the brand’s iconic Lip Polish. They will love this lip treatment for its exfoliating properties and instant results. It works to rejuvenate, plump, and condition dry lips in minutes. Plus, the included reusable spatula turns the mundane task of applying a lip scrub into a ritualistic self-care experience. Price at time of publish: $75

Tata Harper Tata's Daily Essentials Set Tata Harper View On Sephora View On 24s.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Even for anyone who travels often, packing all their skincare essentials can be frustrating. This travel-friendly, seven step skincare routine makes that process so much more seamless and enjoyable. This gift set offers a glimpse into Tata’s Daily Essentials — each product delivers instant results and collectively gives skin the ultimate glow and hydration it’s been looking for. With a mask, cleanser, hydrating essence, serum, eye cream, moisturizer, and face oil, your special someone will have every skin care necessity at their fingertips no matter where the jet set to. Price at time of publish: $80

LANEIGE Hydrate and Snooze Set Sephora View On Sephora Wake up to visibly firmer and hydrated skin with three of the best selling anti-aging products from Laneige. Designed to work overnight, this gift set includes one of InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys of 2022 — Water Sleeping Mask, Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, and Lip Sleeping Mask to restore and condition skin while redefining beauty sleep. Price at time of publish: $30

Blissy Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Nordstrom Rack View On Blissy.com View On Macy's View On Nordstromrack.com Say goodbye to wrinkles overnight. This anti-aging gift is for the one who has it all (AKA the one that is hard to shop for). You really can’t go wrong with this luxury silk pillowcase — it can quickly improve skin and hair texture, and all you have to do is sleep on it. Made from 100% Mulberry Silk, Blissy pillowcases have the highest quality silk, plus are hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Let's just say everyone is waking up without frizzy hair and with soft, plump skin when they sleep on these. If you’re still unsure, more than 80,000 happy customers can attest to it. Price at time of publish: $70 for one

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Set Sephora View On Sephora What’s better than one lip butter, you ask? The answer is four: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Set comes with four iterations of their velvety lip butter — Vanilla, Poppy, Brown Sugar, and Vanilla Beige. The creamy formula plumps and conditions lips with shea and murumuru butters, while hints of vanilla, citrus, and brown sugar provide a sweet scent to soothe the senses (and parched lips). Price at time of publish: $40

Kora Organics Glowing Essentials Kora Organics View On Koraorganics.com Powered by botanicals, this Instant Facial Kit includes the Kora Organics 2-in-1 Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask and Noni Glow Face Oil to effortlessly reveal a natural glow. What makes this a stand out gift? These two powerhouse products are Miranda Kerr’s secret to youthful, bright, bouncy looking skin. Price at time of publish: $101

Behrhaus Stainless Steel Sculpting Gua Sha Behrhaus View On Behrhaus.com Mimic a professional anti-aging skincare treatment at home with this sturdy gua sha tool. Intended to be used on the entire body, the naturally cool sculpting gua sha lifts and contours the jawline, de-puffs tired eyes, stimulates lymphatic drainage, and combs skin and scalp to increase blood flow. The multi-action beauty tool quickly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and is a great gift for the person who loves at home facials. It also makes for an ideal stocking stuffer. Price at time of publish: $60

Tatcha The Plumping Ritual Tatcha View On Tatcha.com This anti-aging gift set provides an elevated plumping skincare routine in four decadent steps. Tatcha The Plumping Ritual includes the two-in-one Camellia Cleansing Oil to wash away every last trace of makeup, the Rice Polish exfoliant to brighten and improve texture, the Essence to soften and plump, and the Dewy Cream to leave skin with a hydrated and dewy finish. Getting a fresh, plump complexion has never been easier. Price at time of publish: $254

Suntegrity 5-In-1 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Suntegrity View On Suntegrityskincare.com Sunscreen is clinically proven to combat aging by protecting skin from harmful UV rays — making it one of the best things to defend against fine lines and wrinkles. This 5-in-1 Tinted Sunscreen from Suntegrity is not your average SPF 30 — it doubles as a sheer mineral moisturizer to hydrate, nourish, and prime skin making it an all around great pick for those who like to keep their skin care routine to a minimum. Price at time of publish: $45

Osea Anti-Aging Starter Set Osea View On Oseamalibu.com This five piece gift set tackles anti-aging with a gentle approach, which makes it a great option for those who are just starting to build their anti-aging routine. Featuring the Ocean Cleansing Milk, Anti-Aging Sea Serum, seaweed-infused Advanced Protection Cream, Essential Hydrating Oil, and Anti-Aging Body Balm, these products are all designed to protect, plump, and soothe skin; and are great for all skin types — even sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $78



Elysium Basis NAD+ Supplement For Cellular Aging Elysium View On Elysiumhealth.com NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) exists in every cell of the body, and plays a major role in aging. As time goes on, NAD levels decline. So to address that, Elysium created a proprietary blend featuring B vitamins to help the body maintain and boost NAD levels. With continued consumption of these special capsules, you can experience increased cellular energy, and collagen and ceramide synthesis. Plus, it supports healthy DNA function to combat environmental stressors. Gift this to the science lover in your family to intersect the subject with beauty. Price at time of publish: $60

ROSE Ingleton 3 Step Regime ROSE Ingleton View On Rosemdskin.com Looking for a gift you can customize? Board-certified dermatologist Rose Ingleton, M.D., simplified your search with this three-step regime, which includes the award winning Superfruit Brightening Cleanser, Signature Moisturizer, and a Booster Serum of your choice. To really make this a customized anti-aging routine, complete the set with the Retexturing Retinol Booster. Price at time of publish: $154 (originally $194)

Humanrace Routine Pack Humanrace View On Humanrace.com This three step, three minute skincare routine is the best gift for the person who is always on the go or who wants quick results without a lengthy routine. Brought to you by Grammy award winner Pharrell Williams, the Humanrace Gift pack consists of the brand’s Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and Humidifying Cream — all of which are pH balanced to support and restore the skin barrier by softening fine lines and wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $110

MUTHA Face Oil MUTHA View On Mutha.com While we love a product that actually does what it says it will, it doesn’t hurt when it comes in gorgeous, eye-catching packaging, too, like the Mutha Face Oil. housed inside the pretty purple bottle is a blend of 22 nutrient rich oils that help to hydrate, repair and restore skin, and work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $110

Biossance Award Winning Gift Set Biossance View On Biossance.com Biossance has countless products with accolades, so if you know someone who has been dying to try the brand, this set with five of their award-winning products is a great gift. Inside you’ll find a squalane-infused skincare routine that consists of a few essentials including the Squalane + Amino Aloe Cleanser, BHA Pore Minimizing Toner, Omega Repair Cream, Zinc Mineral Sunscreen, and Rose Vegan Lip Balm all of which are formulated to introduce maximum hydration to parched skin. Price at time of publish: $58

ISDIN Isdinceutics Flavo-C Ultraglican Ampoules View On Amazon View On Isdin.com Imagine fresh skin care at your fingertips. While we don’t recommend squeezing an orange over your skin to get a fresh dose of vitamin C, popping open an ampoule of Flavo-C from Isdin is about as fresh as it gets. These amber glass vials contain a potent blend of bioavailable Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and ultra glycans, which all help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The set of 10 ampoules is travel friendly and makes for a great stocking stuffer, too. Price at time of publish: $48 for 10 ampoules

Kleem Organics Neck and Chest Firming Cream Amazon View On Amazon Anti-aging care extends beyond your face. Give the rest of your body some love with this firming neck and decollete cream. Made with retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, it visibly improves crepey skin within weeks. The best part is that it’s great for all skin types, and anyone who wants to plump, tighten, and firm their neck and decollete. Price at time of publish: $27 Users Say This Neck and Décolletage Cream Has "Noticeably Improved" the Appearance of Crepey Skin

Tula Firming and Smoothing Discovery Set Tula View On Tula.com Powered by probiotics and peptides, this five piece limited-edition gift set firms and plumps skin. It includes The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser, Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, 24-7 Hydrating Day and Night Cream, Instant Depuff Eye Renewal Serum, and two Instant Facial Skin Reviving Treatment Pads nestled in a Tula travel pouch. These multi-piece brand sets are ideal for anyone on your list who has been dying to try a selection of top-rated formulas. Price at time of publish: $81

Revision Skincare BodiFirm Revision Skincare View On Dermstore View On Ulta View On Revisionskincare.com Have a friend that can’t live without body lotion? Gift them this hypercharged formula that hydrates while it visibly firms the body. Clinical studies show that this anti-aging body lotion works within 12 weeks by improving collagen and elastin production. Great for use on the chest, abdomen, buttocks, legs and arms — Bodifirm visibly tightens skin, plus improves texture and tone. Price at time of publish: $158

Moon Juice Beauty Vegan Collagen Protect Dietary Supplement Standard Dose View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Revolve Collagen is one of those tricky supplements because technically it’s not vegan — but Moon Juice formulated one just for the vegans in your life. This collagen creamer is packed with skin-plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid and silver ear mushrooms to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and support healthy skin. Mix it in to morning coffee or smoothies and reap the benefits. Price at time of publish: $58

KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask Sephora View On Fwrd.com View On Kncbeauty.com View On Revolve Slide this five-pack of lip masks right into stockings this year. Your giftee will have the perfect pout after using these collagen-infused lip masks that are made with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. Like a sheet mask for your lips, the gel consistency is super cooling and helps to keep lips plump, conditioned, and glowing. Price at time of publish: $25

Sio Beauty Chestlift Sio Beauty View On Siobeauty.com For the friend who always forgets to apply sunscreen on their chest, this reusable medical-grade silicone chest lift patch locks in hydration and helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles. Simply remove the plastic covering and adhere it to skin — it can be worn all night to visibly soften fine lines and smooth skin. Price at time of publish: $55

Augustus Bader The Hand and Lip Kit SpaceNK View On Siobeauty.com Don’t forget about the hands (or the lips)! Designed to deeply condition overworked aging skin, this hand and lip kit nourishes two of the most used areas on your body. Augustinus Bader’s patented technology is formulated to revitalize the driest of hands, as well as plump and soothe lips. The gift set includes full sizes of The Hand Treatment, and The Lip Balm, along with sample sachets of The Cream and The Rich Cream tucked in a compact reusable blue sac. Price at time of publish: $85

Taza 100 Deep Breaths For Stress Taza View On Tazaayurveda.com There’s no denying that stress can accelerate the aging process. Tackling it from the inside out is a sure way to see lasting results. One way to combat stress is by taking adaptogenic supplements that support the body. This science-backed Ayurveda blend consists of herbs and botanicals like Amla, Licorice, and Ashwagandha to calm the nervous system and support the body through the aging process. Price at time of publish: $60

Kos Paris Elixir Des Legendes Anti-Age Serum JTAV Clinical Skincare View On Jtavclinicalskincare.com You don’t necessarily need a 10-step skincare routine to get the best results. Sometimes all you need is one hero product. So, for the skin minimalist in your life, gift this one-and-done anti-aging serum. Formulated with prickly pear oil and açai berry oil, it improves elasticity and plumps skin. A few drops go a long way and the smell of this facial serum is simply divine. Price at time of publish: $125



Mount Lai The De-Puffing Jade Eye Massage Tool Mount Lai View On Mountlai.com Puffy eyes aren’t just annoying, they can actually make you look older, too. To depuff, try this eye massage tool. Inspired by Chinese acupressure points, this eye massager makes a great gift for anyone looking to de-puff and wake up the eye area. The stones come in jade and rose quartz, and help with the absorption of eye serums and creams. Gently swipe it along the orbital bone after applying an eye cream to experience the cooling bliss. Pro tip: Store it in the fridge for an extra calming sensation. Price at time of publish: $30

Dr. Dennis Gross DrX SpectraLite FaceWare Pro 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Nordstrom An LED face mask is the number one beauty tool I recommend to all of my clients. This face mask in particular features a combination of both blue and red LED lights to combat fine lines and wrinkles, as well as acne if you’re experiencing breakouts. With continued use it’s designed to increase cellular energy, calm inflammation, and reduce the signs of aging when used for just three minutes a day. Price at time of publish: $435

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Retinol is one of the best ingredients to include in your skincare arsenal to address signs of aging. Retinol can be irritating, though, but this serum is formulated with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, black elderberry, jojoba, and cucumber extracts to nourish and hydrate the skin, making it gentle enough for all skin types. As a whole, it works to exfoliate, stimulate collagen production, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $15