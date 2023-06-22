7 Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Summer — All Under $200

With the first day of summer finally past and Barbie, the season’s most anticipated movie finally approaching, the Barbiecore pink trend is, unsurprisingly, still going strong. Plus, celebrities keep proving the bright pink aesthetic isn’t losing momentum anytime soon. Kate Middleton and Hailey Bieber recently embraced the signature color, sporting two different looks Barbie would totally approve of. While wearing head-to-toe pink might not be something we’re all comfortable pulling off, there’s no better time than a summer wedding to have your pink moment.

When shopping for a wedding guest dress, there are two rules: Don’t buy anything remotely close to white, and make sure to follow the dress code. One retailer that never fails in the wedding guest dress department — whether it’s a beach, backyard, or black tie celebration — is Anthropologie. And after scouring the site’s wedding guest dress shop that features brands like Reformation and Hutch, we found several stunning silhouettes that nail the Barbiecore aesthetic. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pink dresses for under $200.

Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200:

Every wedding is different, but you can usually count on sitting and dancing during some part of the celebration. You can ditch your heels or switch them out for sneakers when your feet get tired, but your dress needs to be comfortable enough to move and groove in all night. Luckily, this vintage-inspired dress (hello, retro Barbie vibes) is equal parts stylish and comfy, with five-star reviewers saying the fabric is “thick and stretchy” and “hugs in all the right places.” The best part is this garden party wedding guest dress won’t be a one-hit wonder in your closet; you can wear it on vacations, dinner dates, and more.

While we love a lingerie-inspired slip dress, you’re better off saving the lace details for a night out (or in). But don’t rule out the flattering silhouette. This wedding-appropriate find features dainty yet supportive straps, a cowl neckline, a hidden back zipper, and side slits on both sides for breathability and movement, plus the midi length works well for both black tie and cocktail dress codes while allowing you to show off your shoes. Shoppers say they “always receive endless compliments” whenever they wear the dress and recommend it for destination weddings, too, noting it “doesn’t wrinkle.”

For a summer wedding with cocktail attire, look no further than this bubble dress in bubblegum pink, no less. It has a subtle watercolor floral pattern, a voluminous skirt that hits mid-thigh, a square neckline, and adjustable skinny straps. If you’re a fan of the rosette trend, consider adding these gorgeous gloves to complete your look.

Check out more under-$200 Barbiecore-inspired wedding guest dresses at Anthropologie, but don’t wait too long as some sizes are selling out quickly.

