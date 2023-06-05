Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This Soft and “Airy” Wedding Guest Dress That’s Just $48

It comes in 31 colors and gets reviewers “so many compliments.”

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
Published on June 5, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Amazon Wedding Guest Dress
Photo:

Courtesy of Amazon

Summer is here and that can mean only one thing — wedding season is upon us. If you’re like me, you already have at least a couple wedding invitations and save the dates adorning your fridge, and you’re frantically racking your mind (and your closet) for what to wear. If you’re also like me, you don’t want to wear the same dress to multiple weddings, even if the guest lists are vastly different — what if my Instagram followers recognize and remember the dress from a month or two prior? Even though my closet is bursting at the seams, I always find myself fully unprepared and almost frantic when it comes to wedding dressing — and I’m not even the bride. Luckily, Amazon has an elegant, delightfully affordable option that’s definitely summer wedding-friendly.

The Anrabess Wrap Maxi Dress is exactly the kind of wedding guest dress I’ve been looking for. The floor-length silhouette comes in sizes S to 2XL and is designed in lightweight, breezy chiffon that’s lined to the knee, with a wrapped bodice, V-neckline, and dramatic thigh-high slit. Plus, it clocks in at just $48, which means you can get a bevy of colors and prints for a steal. In addition to the supremely flattering silhouette, I love that it comes in over 30 colors — 31, to be exact — which means the host of options is perfect for every summer wedding imaginable. 

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

The Anrabess dress comes in basic black, solid navy, and a beautiful emerald green, but I have my eyes on multiple floral prints, including a lavender with violet roses and pale blue with pink flowers. And just in case you’re thinking about summer vacations (like I am), there’s a pastel rainbow ombré print that’s just begging for the beach. And that aforementioned thigh-high slit? It toes the line just the right amount between sexy and classic, and makes the flowy dress ideal for dancing all night long on the dance floor. I also appreciate the sash belt, which adds a bit of definition at the waist.

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

This dress boasts more than 2,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, with many specifically calling out its wedding guest dress worthiness. “It’s lightweight and flowy,” called out one Amazon shopper, while another said they’re “just in love” with the “soft” and “airy” fit. Still, other reviews said the material “feels expensive,” and the dress itself is “very flattering” and gets “so many compliments.” And in case those reviews aren’t enough to convince you, maybe this one from a happy shopper that calls this dress “the best” will do the trick: “If you’re on the fence about ordering this dress — order it!”

If you’re still wondering what to wear to all the weddings on your calendar this season, this wedding guest dress is here to help. Snap up a few for only $48 each at Amazon.

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

