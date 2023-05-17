This $45 Cocktail Dress Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon — and Shoppers Say It’s “Perfect” for Summer Weddings

It’s available in 23 colors and has a comfy smock back.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dress
Photo:

Amazon

Not to stress out anyone with “Save the Date” cards stuck to their fridge, but wedding season is upon us. My first one of the summer is just a few weeks away, followed by another just three weeks afterwards. Despite the speed at which both are approaching, my closet is still entirely unprepared; I’ve put off finding a wedding guest dress in favor of shopping a few pre-Memorial Day sales, where I blew the money I had set aside on a pair of trousers and summer-ready blouses

Now, with just a few weeks left and a next-to-nothing budget, I’m on the hunt for a dress that is equal parts affordable, elegant, and easy. Luckily, Amazon shoppers seem to have found just that with this $45 cocktail dress from Anrabess.

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

One of Anrabess’ newest arrivals is a formal, midi-length dress that’s already a top new release on the site. (We even named it one of the top under-$50 wedding guest dress options on Amazon.) The dress, which features a side slit, ruffle hem, a flattering belted waist, and tie shoulder straps is available in 23 shades, ranging from vibrant yellow to classic navy, providing plenty of options for weddings that require a color dress code. 

In addition to being a steal, I love how the details of this dress allow for a bit of customization. The shoulder straps can be adjusted according to your preferences, fastened tighter and higher if you’re in need of a little more support. Additionally, the back of this dress is smocked, making it stretchy and non-restricting.

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Despite being released just earlier this year, Amazon shoppers have already deemed it this summer’s must-have wedding guest dress. “This dress was perfect for a wedding I attended! The fabric looks and feels so elegant but is still so comfortable and stretchy,” wrote one customer, adding that the material was “thick enough” to “get away with no bra.” Another person said the dress “fit like a glove,” and noted that the “stretchy back” made it “easy” to put on and take off. A final shopper raved that when they wore the dress to a recent wedding they “got so many compliments,” calling the material “very nice” and the fit “flattering.”

Simply being a wedding attendee can be stressful, so make it all a little easier (and affordable!) with this “perfect” $45 wedding guest dress from Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Strengthening Shampoo That Adds âVisible Fullnessâ to Thinning Hair Is 50% Off â but Only for 24 Hours
The Strengthening Shampoo That Adds “Visible Fullness” to Thinning Hair Is 50% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Avene Spring Sale
The French Skincare Brand Known for Its Soothing, Celebrity-Used Products Is on Sale for a Limited Time
J.Crew Launched a Double-Discount Sale
J.Crew Just Discounted Thousands of Sale Items an Extra 50% — and We’re Buying These 10 Ahead of Summer
Related Articles
Martha Stewart SI Trend
Martha Stewart's Iconic, Sexy Cover Shoot Hit on Multiple Major Swimwear Trends of Summer 2023
Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Love or Hate
Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Either Love or Hate
Shoppers Call This Chiffon Maxi Skirt a âGreat Additionâ to Their Spring and Summer Wardrobe, and Itâs on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Get “Tons of Compliments” Whenever They Wear This Comfortable and Flowy Maxi Skirt
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Mirror Selfie Included a Sexy Style Detail I Wear on Repeat
Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the âPerfect Cover-Upâ for Swimsuits
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the “Perfect Cover-Up” for Swimsuits
These Flattering Jeans from Priyanka Chopraâs Go-To Denim Brand Are 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Priyanka Chopra’s Go-To Denim Brand Has Flattering Jeans for Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Feel âConfident and Stylishâ in This Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit Thatâs Just $33 Now
Amazon Shoppers Feel “Confident and Stylish” in This Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit That’s Just $33 Now
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Have Been Sporting This Trendy Collegiate Style Top and We Found A Similar Styles For $35 on Amazon
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Preppy Trend, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 at Amazon
Bermuda shorts trend
I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Convinced This Controversial Shorts Trend Will be Everywhere This Summer
Editor-approved Amazon weekend deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 6 Best Deals I'm Buying This Weekend
Tweezerman Upper Lip Hair Remover
I Swapped Waxing and Threading for This $18 Amazon Tool That Keeps Hair Off My Top Lip for a Full Month
Taylor Swift Loafers
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Practical Shoe Seen on Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes, and We Found 10 Similar Styles
Amazon Shoppers Say This Trendy $30 Two-Piece Swimsuit is "Cheeky" and "Classy"
This "Classy" $30 Swimsuit Has 2 Timeless Details That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon one-piece swimsuit roundup
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ New One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer, and We Found the 10 Best for Under $40
Emily Ratajkowski Black Dress White Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Flattering Summer Dress Style I Can't Get Enough Of