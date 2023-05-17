This $45 Cocktail Dress Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon — and Shoppers Say It’s “Perfect” for Summer Weddings

Not to stress out anyone with “Save the Date” cards stuck to their fridge, but wedding season is upon us. My first one of the summer is just a few weeks away, followed by another just three weeks afterwards. Despite the speed at which both are approaching, my closet is still entirely unprepared; I’ve put off finding a wedding guest dress in favor of shopping a few pre-Memorial Day sales, where I blew the money I had set aside on a pair of trousers and summer-ready blouses.

Now, with just a few weeks left and a next-to-nothing budget, I’m on the hunt for a dress that is equal parts affordable, elegant, and easy. Luckily, Amazon shoppers seem to have found just that with this $45 cocktail dress from Anrabess.

One of Anrabess’ newest arrivals is a formal, midi-length dress that’s already a top new release on the site. (We even named it one of the top under-$50 wedding guest dress options on Amazon.) The dress, which features a side slit, ruffle hem, a flattering belted waist, and tie shoulder straps is available in 23 shades, ranging from vibrant yellow to classic navy, providing plenty of options for weddings that require a color dress code.

In addition to being a steal, I love how the details of this dress allow for a bit of customization. The shoulder straps can be adjusted according to your preferences, fastened tighter and higher if you’re in need of a little more support. Additionally, the back of this dress is smocked, making it stretchy and non-restricting.

Despite being released just earlier this year, Amazon shoppers have already deemed it this summer’s must-have wedding guest dress. “This dress was perfect for a wedding I attended! The fabric looks and feels so elegant but is still so comfortable and stretchy,” wrote one customer, adding that the material was “thick enough” to “get away with no bra.” Another person said the dress “fit like a glove,” and noted that the “stretchy back” made it “easy” to put on and take off. A final shopper raved that when they wore the dress to a recent wedding they “got so many compliments,” calling the material “very nice” and the fit “flattering.”

Simply being a wedding attendee can be stressful, so make it all a little easier (and affordable!) with this “perfect” $45 wedding guest dress from Amazon.