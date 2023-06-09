Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion Amazon Shoppers Are Making This Flattering 2-Piece Set Their "Summer Uniform" — and It Comes in 21 Colors Grab the breezy outfit that has reviewers "obsessed." By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Last week, as I was packing for my first trip of summer, I realized that there’s a difference between a wardrobe that is summer-ready and one that’s summer vacation-ready. The latter requires versatility — bottoms that go with this, that, and the other, and tops that can be thrown over a bathing suit or paired with heels. And as I stuffed my suitcase to its brim with dresses I could only wear with certain shoes and shorts that required a specific blouse that went with nothing else, I understood that my closet I’d spent the last month refreshing still needed a few things. Too late for that getaway but just in time for my next long weekend, I was introduced to Anrabess’ two-piece set by a coworker. The linen-blend outfit features a peplum-style sleeveless top that buttons in the back and wide-leg pants that work just as well together as they do separately, which has already led to Amazon shoppers calling the duo their “summer uniform.” Best yet? The one-and-done outfit is available for just $45. Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com Matching sets are the no-brainer solution to getting dressed. It’s the simplest way to look put together, with actress Lana Condor telling InStyle that the styling hack is “easy” and “always works.” But aside from being an instant fashion win, sets add versatility to a closet, working well beyond that duo. And given that Anrabess’ is available in 21 colors — including summery khakis and sky blue to a more bold fuchsia — I see this set becoming an instant closet staple. Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com And according to Amazon shoppers, the set is ideal for hot summer days thanks to its lightweight linen blend that’s “perfect for humid weather.” In addition to being hot-and-humid weather approved, shoppers are also “obsessed” with how “well-made” the duo is. “Very flattering, and more importantly so comfortable,” wrote one customer who noted that they had just ordered a second set. Another person explained that it “feels good on and drapes nicely,” and looked just as good dressed up as it did down. If you’re looking for a stylish but simple solution to summer dressing, Anrabess’ shopper-loved duo is a must-have, with lightweight pieces that mix and match. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Call This Breezy Amazon Dress a "Summer Staple," and It's Up to 56% Off Ahead of the Season You Can Now Get This Jennifer Aniston-Used Haircare Brand on Amazon, and Prices Start at $19 Lindsay Lohan Uses the Skin Tint Serum Shoppers Over 55 Rely on for a “Plumped and Supple” Complexion