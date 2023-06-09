Amazon Shoppers Are Making This Flattering 2-Piece Set Their "Summer Uniform" — and It Comes in 21 Colors

Grab the breezy outfit that has reviewers "obsessed."

Published on June 9, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Anrabess Summer Set
Photo:

Amazon

Last week, as I was packing for my first trip of summer, I realized that there’s a difference between a wardrobe that is summer-ready and one that’s summer vacation-ready. The latter requires versatility — bottoms that go with this, that, and the other, and tops that can be thrown over a bathing suit or paired with heels. And as I stuffed my suitcase to its brim with dresses I could only wear with certain shoes and shorts that required a specific blouse that went with nothing else, I understood that my closet I’d spent the last month refreshing still needed a few things.

Too late for that getaway but just in time for my next long weekend, I was introduced to Anrabess’ two-piece set by a coworker. The linen-blend outfit features a peplum-style sleeveless top that buttons in the back and wide-leg pants that work just as well together as they do separately, which has already led to Amazon shoppers calling the duo their “summer uniform.” Best yet? The one-and-done outfit is available for just $45.

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Matching sets are the no-brainer solution to getting dressed. It’s the simplest way to look put together, with actress Lana Condor telling InStyle that the styling hack is “easy” and “always works.” But aside from being an instant fashion win, sets add versatility to a closet, working well beyond that duo. And given that Anrabess’ is available in 21 colors — including summery khakis and sky blue to a more bold fuchsia — I see this set becoming an instant closet staple.

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

And according to Amazon shoppers, the set is ideal for hot summer days thanks to its lightweight linen blend that’s “perfect for humid weather.” In addition to being hot-and-humid weather approved, shoppers are also “obsessed” with how “well-made” the duo is. “Very flattering, and more importantly so comfortable,” wrote one customer who noted that they had just ordered a second set. Another person explained that it “feels good on and drapes nicely,” and looked just as good dressed up as it did down.

If you’re looking for a stylish but simple solution to summer dressing, Anrabess’ shopper-loved duo is a must-have, with lightweight pieces that mix and match.

