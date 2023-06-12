Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Newly Released Maxi the “Perfect Go-Anywhere Dress” for Summer

When summertime rolls around each year, I turn into a “dress person.” Even if I’m just lounging at home or running errands, a flowy dress is often the coziest and most breathable outfit option — and that’s coming from someone who lives in sweats and leggings most of the time. This season, I’ve been keeping tabs on Amazon’s Hot New Releases section for trendy styles to add to my wardrobe, and I just settled on my most recent addition: an Anrabess sleeveless tiered maxi dress that’s equal parts “comfortable and cute,” shoppers say.

Available in 16 colors, the A-line dress has thick straps that allow you to wear a regular bra, along with a flattering V-neckline, a flouncy ruffled hemline, and most importantly, deep side pockets. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex, and it comes in sizes S through XL.

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com



Given the maxi’s simple silhouette, it comes with plenty of styling opportunities. Wear it for a casual weekend day with flat sandals or sneakers, a denim jacket, and your favorite crossbody purse. You can also dress it up for a summer gathering with wedge sandals and a shoulder bag. And for a day by the beach or pool day, throw the dress on over your swimsuit for extra sun protection.

Although the Anrabess maxi has only been around for a short period of time, it’s already raking in five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper called it the “perfect go-anywhere dress” for summer, adding that the “pockets are well placed so as not to add bulk to the hips.” Another person agreed, saying it “fits great” and is “very flattering.”

Amazon

Other reviewers commented on the look and feel of the maxi dress. One shopper said they’ve “dressed it up with a fun necklace and nice sandals and worn it simply as it is with sneakers,” while a second reviewer confirmed “the material is light but not see-through.” That same person went on to say they’ll “get a lot of wear” out of the dress, and I couldn’t agree more.

Before summer officially begins next week, add the Anrabess sleeveless tiered maxi dress in a color (or two) to your Amazon cart for $36.

Amazon

