Shoppers Say This 52%-Off Amazon Sweater Jacket “Feels Like Money”

I’ve been looking forward to fall since Memorial Day weekend because, admittedly, summer really isn’t my thing. I long for the weekends where I can cozy up on my couch in buttery soft loungewear and leave the house without having to pack extra deodorant “just in case.” Plus, I love the season’s fashion, from the warm, autumnal colors to the oversized silhouettes. And right now, a sweater jacket that checks both of those boxes is on sale for 52 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon

You don’t often need a true, heavy-duty coat throughout September, October, or even November. You can make due with slightly more comfortable (and arguably more fashionable) layering pieces, including blazers, denim jackets, and the always-cozy cardigan. A long sweater jacket is always a staple in my closet since it goes with pretty much everything, from a baggy pair of jeans to your favorite date-night dress, which is why I’m eying this one from Anrabess.

Amazon

The now-$43 sweater jacket has a timeless, coat-inspired silhouette. It’s a bit more tailored than a truly slouchy fall cardigan but maintains that same comfort thanks to the “cozy [and] soft” fabrication, per shoppers. The piece has deep pockets on each side, an elevated lapel neckline, and is available in 18 colors, including a number of browns and grays.

Amazon

It’s that elevated look and “high-quality” feel that’s prompted shoppers to call the sweater “more expensive [looking] than it is.” “[It] looks expensive but it’s not,” wrote one customer, while another explained that it’s “the weight and texture of the material” that gives it that luxury look and feel. And per another fan who called the cardigan one of their “best” Amazon clothing buys, the sweater “feels like money,” adding that it “will definitely level up your wardrobe.”

Amazon

But beyond looking and feeling expensive, shoppers are obsessed with how the cardigan “goes with everything.” “It’s [so] versatile and will dress up any outfit,” wrote one person. Others detailed just how well it suits their entire closet, with customers explaining that they’ve worn it with everything from “simple leggings” to work trousers to “casual” jeans.

Amazon

A sweater jacket is one of fall’s best wardrobe staples: It’s practical, versatile, and, of course, incredibly comfortable. So I advise you to grab Anrabess’ cardigan while it’s 52 percent off — I know I’ll be adding two to my own cart.