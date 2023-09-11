Shoppers Say This 52%-Off Amazon Sweater Jacket “Feels Like Money”

I’ll be grabbing one (or two) myself.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 @ 02:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Sweater Jacket Feels Like Money
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

I’ve been looking forward to fall since Memorial Day weekend because, admittedly, summer really isn’t my thing. I long for the weekends where I can cozy up on my couch in buttery soft loungewear and leave the house without having to pack extra deodorant “just in case.” Plus, I love the season’s fashion, from the warm, autumnal colors to the oversized silhouettes. And right now, a sweater jacket that checks both of those boxes is on sale for 52 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon ANRABESS Open Front Knit Cardigan Apricort

Amazon

You don’t often need a true, heavy-duty coat throughout September, October, or even November. You can make due with slightly more comfortable (and arguably more fashionable) layering pieces, including blazers, denim jackets, and the always-cozy cardigan. A long sweater jacket is always a staple in my closet since it goes with pretty much everything, from a baggy pair of jeans to your favorite date-night dress, which is why I’m eying this one from Anrabess.

Amazon ANRABESS Open Front Knit Cardigan Gray Blue

Amazon

The now-$43 sweater jacket has a timeless, coat-inspired silhouette. It’s a bit more tailored than a truly slouchy fall cardigan but maintains that same comfort thanks to the “cozy [and] soft” fabrication, per shoppers. The piece has deep pockets on each side, an elevated lapel neckline, and is available in 18 colors, including a number of browns and grays.

Amazon ANRABESS Open Front Knit Cardigan Caramel

Amazon

It’s that elevated look and “high-quality” feel that’s prompted shoppers to call the sweater “more expensive [looking] than it is.” “[It] looks expensive but it’s not,” wrote one customer, while another explained that it’s “the weight and texture of the material” that gives it that luxury look and feel. And per another fan who called the cardigan one of their “best” Amazon clothing buys, the sweater “feels like money,” adding that it “will definitely level up your wardrobe.”

Amazon ANRABESS Open Front Knit Cardigan Opal Green

Amazon

But beyond looking and feeling expensive, shoppers are obsessed with how the cardigan “goes with everything.” “It’s [so] versatile and will dress up any outfit,” wrote one person. Others detailed just how well it suits their entire closet, with customers explaining that they’ve worn it with everything from “simple leggings” to work trousers to “casual” jeans.

Amazon ANRABESS Open Front Knit Cardigan Black

Amazon

A sweater jacket is one of fall’s best wardrobe staples: It’s practical, versatile, and, of course, incredibly comfortable. So I advise you to grab Anrabess’ cardigan while it’s 52 percent off — I know I’ll be adding two to my own cart.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Nutra Nails
6,000+ Shoppers Just Bought This $14 Nail Strengthener That Works in “a Few Short Days”
Ag Jeans
I Finally Found Buttery Soft Jeans That Fit My Curvy Body and Are Comfy Enough to Sit in for 8 Hours
AG Jeans Trouser CPC
I Finally Tried the Flattering Pants Style Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Months, and Now It's My Go-To
Related Articles
Nutra Nails
6,000+ Shoppers Just Bought This $14 Nail Strengthener That Works in “a Few Short Days”
PALINDA Women's Striped Dress
8,100+ Amazon Shoppers Love the Fall Version of This Popular T-Shirt Dress
Tifara Beauty Salon Heatless Flexible Hair Rollers Curlers
My Heatless Hair Secret to Achieving Curls That Last 7+ Days Is Just $14
Kris Jenner Just Wore the Maxi Skirt Trend I'm Seeing Everywhere
Kris Jenner Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere for Fall, Too
Amazon leggings sale
3,000+ Shoppers Bought These Now-$15 Amazon Leggings in the Past Month
Amazon Sweatpants
These $6 Amazon Sweatpants Are the Best Deal I’ve Seen All Week
Amazon Beauty Deals
Hurry! The 55 Best Beauty Deals at Amazon This Weekend Start at Just $3
I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns
I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns
It Cosmetics
My Friend Hates Foundation, but Loves This 50%-Off CC Cream for a Natural Look
VERSED Face Mask Review
I Tried the $17 Face Mask Fans Compare to a Professional Peel, and My Skin Looks Like Glass
J.Crewâs Just-Dropped Fall Collection This Is Everything Weâre Grabbing
J.Crew’s New Fall Collection Is Up to 50% Off — These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying
Wedding Guest Amazon Dresses
Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest With These Under-$75 Fall Dresses From Amazon
Former Fashion Designer and Iâm Buying These Trending Accessories for Fall
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and I’m Buying These 10 Trending Accessories for Fall
Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown âCanât Live Withoutâ Is on Sale
The Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown “Can’t Live Without” Is on Sale for $22
Megan Fox Red Hair Dye
Megan Fox’s Fiery-Red Bob Is Thanks to a $17 Hair Dye
Nordstrom New Fashion Deals Hiding in Its Sale Section
Nordstrom Has 9,000+ New Fashion Deals Hiding in Its Sale Section for Up to 62% Off