Shoppers Say This Cozy Fall Sweater Feels "Like Butter," and It's Up to 67% Off

Snag the snuggly basic for as little as $21.

Kyra Surgent
Published on August 26, 2023

Cozy, Fall-Ready Pullover Feels Like Butter
‘Tis nearly the season for pumpkin spice and everything nice — and by that I mean loungewear. To me, fall is about getting cozy, and my current Amazon shopping cart certainly reflects that. I’m turning to the retailer for reliable basics I can wear from now into autumn, and my latest find might just be my favorite yet. The Anrabess Oversized Ribbed Pullover Sweater is the perfect comfy staple, and it’s currently on sale starting at just $21 with an onsite coupon — a full $43 off its original price tag. 

The find is made of a super-soft nylon blend that’s lightweight enough to wear now, yet thick enough to keep you warm into next season. Not only is it comfortable, but it’s designed with fashion-forward details, including a ribbed texture, bat-wing sleeves, statement seams, and a split hemline. The sweater can be paired with your favorite lounge pants or easily elevated with jeans and a pair of boots. Plus, it’s available in 32 colorways, including versatile neutrals, fall-ready tones, and a range of stylish patterns. 

Anrabess Oversized Ribbed Pullover Sweater

Amazon ANRABESS Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve 2023 Fall Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

According to its rave reviews, the pullover is loved by Amazon customers. One reviewer said the sweater “looks and feels expensive,” while a second shopper compared it to a Free People style, saying it looks just like it “for a quarter of the price.” They went on to call the pullover “incredibly soft,” adding that it feels “like butter.” Another customer said it has a “flattering look” and that they “get compliments galore” when they wear it. They even “ordered two more in different colors” since the style can be paired with “just about anything.”  

One person called the Anrabess find their “new favorite sweater,” adding they could wear it “every day” since it’s “comfortable, fashionable, but most importantly, warm.” And someone else described the pick as “the comfiest, most flattering oversized sweater ever” since it’s not “too bulky.”  If you’re still not sold, take it from one shopper who advised to “go buy it while it’s still on sale!” 

Head to Amazon to snag the Anrabess Oversized Ribbed Pullover Sweater for a third of its original price tag. 

