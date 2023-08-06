The “Perfect Lightweight Dress” Does Exist, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s on Sale for $26

If you ask me, the key to a functional wardrobe is having versatile pieces you can wear during multiple seasons. For some, that may be a pair of comfy white sneakers; for others, it’s a classic oversized blazer; but for me, a flowy midi dress is the hero piece of my closet. That means I can never have too many in my collection (at least that’s my logic), and I just discovered an Anrabess short-sleeve style that’s on sale for $26 at Amazon with an on-site coupon.

It’s available in 17 colors, including a minty green, Barbie pink, and a purple floral print, though the black option is the only style that’s heavily discounted. The midi dress has a few key details that make it stand out — think: short, puffy sleeves, a shirred bodice with a V-neckline, deep side pockets, and tiers in the skirt. Plus, it’s made from a “lovely, soft, and smooth-feeling” material, according to a reviewer, and comes in sizes S through XL, which corresponds to sizes 4 through 18.

Amazon

I can already think of dozens of ways to wear this tiered midi dress. During the final weeks of summer, throw on the dress with a pair of flat sandals, a crossbody bag, and your favorite sunnies for a cute and breathable look. You can also dress it up for a night out with strappy heels and a clutch. Once the weather starts to cool down, the dress will look great with tights, booties, and a cardigan on top — the possibilities are endless.

The true selling feature of the midi, however, is its glowing reviews section. One shopper called it the “perfect lightweight dress that can be worn year-round,” while another person said it’s “very flattering on any body shape.” A third reviewer wore it out to dinner and “got compliments from [their] friends, as well as from the waitstaff.”

Amazon

In terms of care, the brand says it’s safe to machine wash the dress, though many shoppers recommend hanging it to dry. That way, you won’t have to worry about the midi shrinking in the dryer in between wears — especially considering you’ll be wearing this dress a lot.

Amazon’s on-site coupons don’t typically last for long, so be sure to grab this Anrabess short-sleeve midi dress in a color (or three) before the price goes back up.