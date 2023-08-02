I Hate Wearing Shorts, So I’m Buying These Breezy $28 Pants to Keep Me Cool in the Summer Heat

Every summer, my standoff with shorts comes to a head when August temperatures threaten heat exhaustion if I don’t just give in. And I do, though when slipping on shorts, I usually feel “meh” — at best. Between finicky fits and unflattering silhouettes (because you seemingly have to choose between your whole ass being out or Bermuda-length hems), I’ve just never found myself loving shorts. So this year, rather than spending a month in something I actively don’t like, I set out to find a pair of lightweight pants I won’t suffocate in or stick to, and I might have just found one that checks all of my boxes on Amazon.

Linen is always my shorts workaround, with breathability and airiness that make the material feel barely there — why I immediately gravitated toward Anrabess’ Linen Palazzo Pants. The flowy pants are Amazon’s top new release in fashion and already a number-one best seller; they also happen to be just $28 with an onsite coupon.

The palazzo pants — available in 11 colors — are made out of a linen, rayon blend and designed to fit loosely. They have a laid-back, loungey feel, but thanks to the smocked waist, don’t leave you drowning in a layer of linen. The style fits and flatters without feeling restricting, meaning they work just as well for a night out as they do a night in.

Despite just arriving at Amazon, these are already the retailer’s best-selling casual pant, which, according to shoppers, has a lot to do with their comfort. “These pants are the most comfortable pants you’ll own,” wrote one customer who wore them on a four-hour flight, noting that they “held up great in terms of their form and fit.” And another person described the feel as “soft and airy,” a quality that has, for many, made these perfectly “comfy for summer.”

Beyond the feel though, a number of shoppers are obsessed with how the palazzo pants fit. “The elastic waistband is quite wide and stretchable but hugs nicely and makes the pants very flattering,” explained the customer who deemed them a summer essential. Another shopper wrote that they “fit perfectly in the waist [and] hips,” with one person adding that the stretchy waistband flatters “any belly you may have.” They also happen to be cute, marrying “chic and comfortable” while being easy to dress up and down.

If you’re looking for a breezy pair of pants to get you through this last (hot!) stretch of summer, grab Anrabess’ best-selling Palazzo Linen Pants for just $28.