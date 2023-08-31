I'm Hosting an End-of-Summer Party and Wearing This Flattering, Now-$21 Amazon Dress for the Occasion

The 60-percent-off maxi even has pockets.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Published on August 31, 2023

Woman in dress
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Over the last few years, I’ve thrown an end-of-summer soiree on Labor Day weekend. I go all out by decorating,  preparing food, and providing games, music, and other forms of entertainment Since I’m the designated fashion expert in my friend group, I always offer a giveaway a prize to the best-dressed guest. Everyone feels as though I should be absolved as the host from being a contender, but I won’t allow it. So, with that said, the dress I’m planning on wearing to (hopefully) leave a lasting impression on my guests is Anrabess’s One-Shoulder Maxi Dress from Amazon.

The dress comes in 29 color and print options, including green, red, blue, orange, floral, and plaid, and is available in sizes S through XL. It features a smocked one-shoulder bodice, a lined three-tiered skirt that falls a few inches above the ankle, and roomy side seam pockets that can hold your phone or other smaller items. The material is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for warmer weather. The best part? The Anrabess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress is on major sale right now — you can snag select colors and sizes for up to 60 percent off, bringing down the price to just $21.

Anrabess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon ANRABESS Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian One Shoulder Sleeveless

Amazon

What I love most about the Anrabess maxi dress is all the color options I could choose from. I knew I wanted something vibrant and gave the feel of summer, and the one I chose didn’t disappoint. I also plan to go back for some of the more fall-friendly shades. The silhouette is timeless and is something I can see myself wearing several years from now, especially because of the high-quality fabric and the smocked bodice that allows for a bit of ease and stretch. The fabric is breezy and lightweight but not sheer, thanks to the slip underneath the skirt.

But the best aspect of this asymmetrical dress is that it has pockets. I find whenever I am hosting, I can never find my phone, and it’s because I am usually wearing a dress or skirt that doesn’t have pockets. Not with this one; they’re deep enough that I can hold my phone, lip gloss, and even my keys. Plus, the smocking isn’t itchy like some of my other smocked dresses, and it still offers support even without a bra. 

More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers love the Anrabess dress, too. One shopper who wore the dress to a wedding called it “absolutely perfect.” “It’s light and comfortable for hot weather,” they noted. Another reviewer said the “one-shoulder ruching is so flattering and the cut is so comfortable” that they plan on buying more colors. A final reviewer who got the dress in green commented that the color was “vibrant and gorgeous. They noted that they washed it since there was a bit of a smell at first, but raved that it “washed and dried beautifully with zero shrinking and no wrinkles.” Plus, there was “no ironing needed.”

Shop more colors and prints of Anrabess’s One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, along with similar styles like Mansy Tiered Midi Dress and Prettygarden Knot One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, below.

Amazon ANRABESS Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian One Shoulder Sleeveless

Amazon

Mansy Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon ansy Women's Summer Boho Floral Dress One Shoulder Sleeveless

Amazon

Prettygarden Knot One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Maxi Dress 2023 Knot One Shoulder

Amazon

