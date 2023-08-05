My Mom Has Bought Multiple of the $37 Amazon Maxi Dress She’s Been Living in All Summer

This feels like the hottest summer we’ve had in years, and my mom and I are doing everything we can to beat the heat. Most days, we're chilling by the pool in swimsuits, but on the rare occasion we’re out, I’m usually wearing AnotherChill's Bodycon Maxi Dress, while my mom alters between Btfbm’s Halter-Neck Dress and Anrabess’ Maxi Sundress, though most recently, she’s been opting for the latter. One thing to note about my mom is that when she likes a clothing item, she will buy it in every color available; in just the two months of owning this Anrabess dress, she’s already accumulated two more.

The dress comes in sizes S through XXL and 39 prints and colors, including blue, red, purple, polka dot, ombre, stripes, and floral. It features a high neckline, two side slits, and side seam pockets. The maxi dress hits at the ankle and is made with a stretchy knit fabric that’s flattering on all body types.

Having worn it to church, the beach, and even brunch with friends, my mom claims her everyday sundress is "super versatile" and "easy to style" with white sneakers for a casual look and wedges for nicer outings. She described the fabric as "soft and stretchy," but said it hasn’t "easily stretched out," even "after several washes." But most of all, she "loved that the dress has pockets."

My mom has spoken so highly of the dress, I’ve tried it on to see what all the hype is about; no surprise, but I concur with all of her points. She wears a medium, and though we have completely different body types, the dress also fit and looked flattering on me.

While my mom considers what pattern to buy next, she's turning to nearly 3,500 five-star reviews to help her make her decision. One 62-year-old shopper said the dress was "comfortable" and has a "nice and roomy" fit without looking "baggy or boxy." They also said the side pockets "lay [flat] against [their] hips without pooching, so you don't even know they're there.”

Another shopper who wears a "36DDD" said this is a "great summer dress" and that it's "stretchy" without feeling "too tight," adding that the "material is breathable" but "[not] see-through." They also mentioned that the dress is great for all body types.

If you're looking for a dress you can buy multiples of, look no further than Anrabess's $37 Maxi Sundress from Amazon.

