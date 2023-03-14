Amazon’s Best-Selling Dress Is a “Cute and Flattering” Sleeveless Maxi That’s on Sale for $31

It comes in 38 colors and patterns.

Published on March 14, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Best-selling Amazon maxi dress sale
While I’m a big fan of cozy winter fashion, there comes a point this time of year when I just can’t wait to pull out my breezy sundresses again. And with the official start of spring right around the corner, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new dress for the warm weather months ahead. If you’re not sure where to start, look no further than Amazon’s best-selling dress; equal parts comfy and cute, the Anrabess sleeveless maxi is on sale for just $31 right now with an Amazon lightning deal. 

Available in 38 colors and patterns and sizes S through XXL, the long dress is made from a lightweight blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex that shoppers describe as a “very soft T-shirt material.” It has thick straps, a crew neckline, side pockets, and a rounded hemline that leads into subtle slits on both sides.  

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Shop now: $31–$36 (Originally $52); amazon.com

There are dozens of ways to style the Anrabess maxi dress thanks to its simple, straight-down silhouette. For a casual weekend day, wear the dress with flat sandals, a cropped denim jacket, and a catch-all tote bag. To make the dress look more formal for an evening out, try belting it and adding a pair of heeled sandals and a clutch. And once summer arrives, you can even wear this maxi as a swimsuit cover-up on the beach. 

Thousands of shoppers have taken to the dress’ reviews section to rave about its style and fit. One reviewer called it “so cute and flattering,” adding that the dress is “flowy enough” to keep them cool without flying up in the wind. Another shopper said the maxi “fits like a dream,” and the material is “light and flowy, a little stretchy, and not sheer at all.” Plus, a third person said they “received compliments from colleagues and total strangers alike” when they wore it. 

RELATED: I Used Amazon Prime's Best-Kept Secret to Try Out a Dozen Dresses for Free

Based on reviews, the Anrabess dress also makes a great maternity outfit. One pregnant shopper said the maxi makes them feel “pretty and confident leaving the house,” while another pregnant person said the “dress is perfect,” since it’s not “clingy or tight.” Plus, that same shopper confirmed the dress “would work well even after pregnancy.”

Given its versatile shape and wide range of color options, the Anrabess sleeveless maxi is a no-brainer for spring and summer. Just be sure to grab it now while the Amazon lightning deal is still active. 

