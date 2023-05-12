Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This “Comfortable” and “Flattering” $45 Linen Set

The two-piece is available in 26 summer-ready colors.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 07:00PM

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits
Photo:

Amazon

By this point you probably all know that the easiest way to look instantly pulled together is with a set. To All the Boys I Loved Before’s Lana Condor shared with InStyle earlier this year that she relies on this hack for an easy styling win, explaining that as an “anti-mornings” person, she wants to be able to mindlessly throw something on and still look good and that the matching set-solution “always works.”

And while two-piece sets are perfect for those moments when you’re really not wanting to put thought into getting dressed, they also provide ample versatility, working well beyond the matching combo. As we head into summer and start our wardrobe refresh, the two-for-one staples are a simple way to add the essentials your closet needs without overspending. And at Amazon, shoppers might have found this season’s must-have set at just $45.

2-piece outfit

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon

Anrabess’ summer two-piece includes a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg pants that feature an elastic waistband for extra-comfy, everyday wear as well as a cropped and loose tank with a buttoned back. Each piece is made out of a lightweight linen-blend, a staple of summer thanks to its breathability and barely-there feel. And while $45 might be what first draws you in, the color selection is what keeps you coming back — with a number of shoppers noting that their closet features more than one version of the set. This two-piece is available in 26 colors, including a sandy khaki, classic navy, light purple, and mustard yellow.

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon

Amazon customers rave about how “very cute and versatile” the set is, with one writing that because each piece has such a simple, classic design, it “can be worn as a set or can be mixed and matched with other pieces for more options,” adding that it has a “flattering shape.” Another person wrote that it “fits and feels great,” explaining that in addition to being “comfortable” it also “looks chic” thanks to the high-quality material. Others deemed it the “must have set for summer,” with one customer explaining that the fabric is just right, “lightweight but not sheer.”

If your closet is needing a bit more versatility ahead of summer but you’re not quite ready to commit to those big start-of-season purchases, grab this $45 set from Amazon that has shoppers obsessed.

