Amazon’s Hottest New Fashion Release Is a $39 Linen Romper That Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer”

It's lightweight and breezy.

Published on June 16, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Amazon Romper Fashion Perfect for Summer
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

My summer wardrobe strictly consists of easy, breezy, and comfortable picks — anything else belongs in the back of my closet until September rolls around. So, as the official start of the season quickly approaches, I’m stocking up on lightweight, breathable finds that I can reach for all summer long. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for a style refresh, since my favorite picks will arrive at my doorstep before temperatures continue to rise, thanks to the retailer’s fast and free shipping (which you can get with a Prime membership or free 30-day trial). After browsing through the retailer’s latest fashion launches, I instantly added its number-one new clothing release to my shopping cart: this Anrabess sleeveless romper

The airy one-piece outfit is “perfect for summer,” as one shopper put it, since it’s made from a linen blend that’s sure to keep you cool regardless of the temperature. It’s sold in nine colorways that can be paired with practically anything in your closet, including your go-to swimsuit. Style the overall shorts as a casual cover-up or wear them with platform sandals and an elevated jacket for a night out. And, thanks to the outfit’s functional buttons and adjustable straps, you can tailor its fit directly to your liking. The summer staple is bound to become a mainstay in your warm weather outfit rotation, so be sure to snag it for less than $40 at Amazon. 

Amazon Anrabess Women's Short Overalls Summer Gray Blue

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

Given its status as Amazon’s top new fashion release, the lightweight romper is clearly loved by customers. One shopper described it as “super cute and comfy,” while another added that it “feels nice and flowy,” and they “want one in every color.” The same person went on to say that the piece is “well made” and has a “great fit,” too. A different reviewer praised the romper’s design for being “adjustable to your comfort level,” adding that its breezy material makes it “perfect for the warmer weather,” but it’s “not see-through at all.” 

Another shopper confirmed that the Anrabess romper “fits just right,” since it’s loose, “comfy, and cool,” but “not too baggy.” And, not only does it feel great, but it looks good, too. One customer said it makes for a “stylish date night outfit.” Not sold yet? Take it from one reviewer who said “you will not regret this purchase.” 

Shop the Anrabess linen short overalls for $39 before the official start of summer, and browse through additional colorways, below. 

Amazon Anrabess Women's Short Overalls Summer Black

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

Amazon Anrabess Women's Short Overalls Summer Lake Blue

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

