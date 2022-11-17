Fashion Shoppers Say This “Free People Lookalike” Sweater Is So Soft and Flattering — and It’s Under $45 Now Get the popular knit while it’s 31 percent off. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images A surprise wave of heat in early November might have tricked us into thinking summer was set to make a return but unfortunately for our comfort, luckily for our planet, cold temperatures are officially here. While we might have enjoyed those lingering 70-degree days, this year’s sudden temperate fall never gave us that push we needed to stock up on warm knits. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a ton to bundle up with this customer-favorite sweater that’s now 31 percent off. The Anrabess Crewneck Sweater is an Amazon favorite with over 2,600 five-star ratings; in fact, several sweaters from the brand top the retailer’s best-sellers list. The knit top is ultra-soft, made of a viscose, nylon, and polyester blend, and available in 31 colors, meaning you can buy multiple. It can be worn with your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual, everyday look or to the office with a pair of trousers à la Jessica Alba. And now, ahead of Black Friday, the customer-loved knit is on sale for just $44 on Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $44 (Originally $64); amazon.com Many customers noted the similarity between this sweater and a popular style from Free People, even going as far as calling it a “Free People lookalike.” One shopper wrote, “This is the closest I’ve found to the Free People Easy Street tunic. I wore it to Christmas and my cousins were shocked it wasn’t [the sweater].” Another said that it was “exactly like the one [they were] going to buy from Free People but with an obviously way lower price tag.” Both shoppers raved about the quality and flattering fit. And while some were thrilled to find a similar version of a pricey sweater, others couldn’t wait to wear it when cold weather hit. “The sweater is thick and soft, [and] great quality. I will be wearing it all winter long,” wrote one shopper. Another described it as, “Perfect for those chilly winter days when you want to curl up in a comfy sweatshirt but you can’t because you have to go to work,” adding that the knit is, “warm [and] not thin [and] the shape makes it cozy while not looking sloppy.” Sometimes waiting is a good thing (even if unintentional) because, right now, this winter-ready knit is on sale for just $44 on Amazon in advance of Black Friday. Shop More Early Black Friday Deals: I Tell Everyone to Buy This Amazon Sweatshirt When It’s on Sale — and It’s Just $12 Right Now 10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday