Shoppers Say This “Free People Lookalike” Sweater Is So Soft and Flattering — and It’s Under $45 Now

A surprise wave of heat in early November might have tricked us into thinking summer was set to make a return but unfortunately for our comfort, luckily for our planet, cold temperatures are officially here. While we might have enjoyed those lingering 70-degree days, this year’s sudden temperate fall never gave us that push we needed to stock up on warm knits. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a ton to bundle up with this customer-favorite sweater that’s now 31 percent off.

The Anrabess Crewneck Sweater is an Amazon favorite with over 2,600 five-star ratings; in fact, several sweaters from the brand top the retailer’s best-sellers list. The knit top is ultra-soft, made of a viscose, nylon, and polyester blend, and available in 31 colors, meaning you can buy multiple. It can be worn with your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual, everyday look or to the office with a pair of trousers à la Jessica Alba. And now, ahead of Black Friday, the customer-loved knit is on sale for just $44 on Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $44 (Originally $64); amazon.com

Many customers noted the similarity between this sweater and a popular style from Free People, even going as far as calling it a “Free People lookalike.” One shopper wrote, “This is the closest I’ve found to the Free People Easy Street tunic. I wore it to Christmas and my cousins were shocked it wasn’t [the sweater].” Another said that it was “exactly like the one [they were] going to buy from Free People but with an obviously way lower price tag.” Both shoppers raved about the quality and flattering fit.

And while some were thrilled to find a similar version of a pricey sweater, others couldn’t wait to wear it when cold weather hit. “The sweater is thick and soft, [and] great quality. I will be wearing it all winter long,” wrote one shopper. Another described it as, “Perfect for those chilly winter days when you want to curl up in a comfy sweatshirt but you can’t because you have to go to work,” adding that the knit is, “warm [and] not thin [and] the shape makes it cozy while not looking sloppy.”

Sometimes waiting is a good thing (even if unintentional) because, right now, this winter-ready knit is on sale for just $44 on Amazon in advance of Black Friday.