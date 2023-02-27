The Amazon-Famous Sweater That “Looks Great No Matter How You Style It” Is Up to 57% Off Right Now

Get the “elegant and soft” top loved by 19,000 shoppers.

Published on February 27, 2023

The Amazon-Famous Sweater That âLooks Great No Matter How You Style Itâ Is Up to 57% Off Right Now
We may be approaching spring, but as snow dustings in both Los Angeles and New York City indicate, we’re definitely not there yet. While I desperately want to start shopping for warmer months (I have an ongoing email chain filled with things to buy), I know what I need is something warm enough to get me through this end-of-winter slump. But rather than blowing my budget on a sweater I’ll likely pack away in a few months, I’m looking to add an on-sale cozy knit with a pop of color to my cart instead — like this Amazon shopper-loved sweater for 57 percent off. 

Available in a whopping 32 different colors and patterns, Anrabess’ on-sale turtleneck features an oversized fit, batwing sleeves, and a high-low hem. I wouldn’t be surprised if you recognized it — the turtleneck is a hit amongst Amazon shoppers with more than 19,000 five-star ratings (which isn’t a surprise, considering Anrabess is popular on the site) and often rises in sales during the fall and winter. It’s designed to be both stylish and ultra-cozy, with shoppers describing the fabric as “soft and warm” without “an itchy feeling.” 

Right now, select colors and sizes of that turtleneck are majorly on sale, with prices starting at just $26.

ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Casual Pullover Sweater Knit Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $61); amazon.com

As one shopper who owns it in three colors put it: “This is the most comfortable, flattering, and softest sweater ever,” crediting the oversized but “not huge” fit, fuss-free design, and neck that “lays nicely” for their obsession. Another customer who described it as “so comfortable” raved that it’s“so soft, but heavy enough to keep you warm,” i.e. exactly what I want in a transitional sweater.

But it’s not just the comfort that’s garnered this turtleneck over 19,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers are also loving the look; one person said that they’ve received “nothing but compliments from everyone about how elegant” it is. Another explained that it “looks great no matter how you style it,” calling it, “great for work and date night.” And if you’re wondering how well it’ll work as we enter spring, a few people note that it’s “great” for the season. 

With cold weather lingering, give your winter wardrobe an (affordable) update and grab this shopper-favorite turtleneck from Amazon while it’s on sale for just $26.

