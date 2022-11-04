Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Just Got a New Makeover That’s Perfect for Fall

For over a year, the Anrabess turtleneck sweater has been an Amazon best-seller. Its asymmetrical hemline makes it stand out, while its knit fabric is “comfier than cashmere,” according to a reviewer. If you already own this popular sweater, or prefer a simpler silhouette, you’re in luck. The brand released a new turtleneck-style sweater this season, and it’s on sale, thanks to an on-site coupon for 20 percent off.

Available in 19 colors, the turtleneck tunic is made from the same cozy blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester as the original style. It has a high, fold-over collar, drop shoulders, and a straight-across hemline with subtle slits on both sides. This new style also has horizontal ribbing throughout the entire top, with an exposed vertical seam down the front.

Amazon

Shop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

Given its longer length, this sweater would look great with a pair of leggings and knee-high leather boots for a day of running errands. You could also dress it up for an evening out with a pair of dark skinny jeans and heeled booties. It’s the perfect comfy-cute knit top to mix and match with pieces in your wardrobe throughout fall and winter.

Since launching on Amazon a few months ago, the new sweater style has earned the spot as the number-one new release in the fashion section. So, it’s no surprise that the turtleneck is already bringing in rave reviews from happy shoppers. One reviewer confirmed its “great quality,” as they washed and dried it with no issues. Another shopper said the material is “very soft and not scratchy at all,” while a third person called it “super warm and comfy.”

It’s also worth noting that the OG Anrabess turtleneck sweater is on sale for up to 58 percent off. Whether you’re loving the original style, the new model, or could use both, there’s never been a better time to shop Anrabess’ sweater selection on Amazon. Shop more colors of both styles, below.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

