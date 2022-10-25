Anne Hathaway Just Set the Record Straight on Whether Nate Was the Real Villain of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

It all played out on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Published on October 25, 2022 @ 02:33PM
Ever since its release, fans have long debated over who they believe to be the real villain in The Devil Wears Prada — Andy Sachs’ cut-throat boss, Miranda Priestly, or her domineering boyfriend, Nate Cooper. But now, Anne Hathaway (who played Sachs in the 2006 cult classic) is setting the record straight once and for all.

During a Monday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hathaway sat down with Andy Cohen and Victoria Beckham (casual!) where they discussed the hot topic, among many things. When asked if she believed Andy’s boyfriend (Adrian Grenier) to be the true villain of the film, Anne replied, “No, I'm sorry. I don't.”

“I think that they were both very young and figuring things out. And he did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s,” she explained. “I hopefully grew out of it, and I think that's what we all do. I wouldn't want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s certainly. So I don't hold Nate as a villain actually.”

The actress wore a stunning off-the-shoulder canary gown during the time on the show, where she also opened up about fashion moments from the past. While playing a game of So Posh or Oh Gosh?!, Anne had to decide whether she regretted the outfit she wore to the 2004 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (a white button-up paired with a matching necktie and jeans). 

“The tie…is a lot,” Hathaway laughed. “And I wore those shoes for a solid two years. I loved them so much. The rest of it’s fine, the outfit’s quite posh. Classic.”

