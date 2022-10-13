Anne Hathaway Combined Head-to-Toe Sequins With a Sky-High ‘60s Bouffant

In case you missed it, 2022 is officially the year of Anne Hathaway’s fashion resurgence. Aside from (practically) inventing the color pink earlier this summer and taking fall fashion mood boards by storm earlier this week, the actress further proved she’s truly the diamond of the season by stepping out in head-to-toe glitz on Wednesday. The range.

Hathaway donned the silver, glittery Valentino look in question when walking the red carpet for her newest film, Armageddon Time. Taking Taylor Swift’s “Mirrorball” to heart, the actress sported a long-sleeved midi dress covered in sequins, crystals, and tiny pearls for the occasion, which she paired with matching knee-high boots, a smattering of silver jewelry, and a gold-and-silver ombré bag.

Anne’s red carpet glam proved to be equally as striking, consisting of a matching silver manicure, a dark-lined eye look, and a sky-high ‘60s bouffant hairstyle.

The actress’s outing came just a day before she graced the cover of Elle’s Women in Hollywood November issue where she opened up about what it’s like to no longer feel stressed when making high-profile appearances (like attending the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year).

“You plant seeds in your life and then there come these moments where you harvest them—Cannes felt like a little bit of a harvest,” Hathaway told the publication. “In the beginning of my career, I was so worried about messing up that I missed a lot of great moments because I was so stressed out. I’m at a point in my life now where I know having a first time at something remarkable like that—it’s the only time it ever happens.”

She continued, “And being in a place where I could enjoy it felt like a really positive development… I have worked too hard on seeing myself with kinder eyes to give away my peace to those who haven’t found it for themselves yet. So I do my best to not be afraid of what others might say and just focus on enjoying my life.”