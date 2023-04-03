Anne Hathaway and Her Blingy Black Minidress Are the Newest Faces of the Versace Icons Collection

A high honor.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on April 3, 2023 @ 12:50PM
Anne Hathaway
Photo:

Mert and Marcus

Anne Hathaway, with the help of her stylist Erin Walsh, has been taking over the fashion world one red carpet and runway show at a time (see: head-to-toe cheetah print and latex bustier dresses). So the only logical next step in the Anne Hathaway renaissance would be her first-ever Versace campaign, naturally.

Anne Hathaway Versace

Mert and Marcus

Hand-picked by Donatella Versace, Hathaway is fronting the Versace Icons Collection alongside performer Chris Lee. While starring as the "multi-faceted and inspirational" face for the Italian label, Hathaway sported a variety of sophisticated and "timeless" looks. In one black-and-white photo, captured by famed photography duo Mert and Marcus, Hathaway modeled a slinky sparkly black dress adorned with the house's signature Medusa medallion on the straps. She carried the "Greca Goddess” mini bag and completed the look with black stockings and pointy-toe pumps.

Other looks from the shoot included a black jersey midi dress paired with leather opera gloves and a silk corset styled with classic denim jeans, a gold-buckle belt, and a black leather blazer. Hathaway’s tousled waves, forehead-sweeping fringe, shimmery eyes, and glossy lips mirrored the shoot’s how “an icon should feel" aesthetic.

Anne Hathaway Versace

Mert and Marcus

In a press release, Hathaway opened up about partnering with the storied brand calling the Versace Icons collection "timeless elegance with an edge." "I’m so proud of these images, which seem to represent Donatella’s vision of empowerment."

"What has left the biggest impression on me from this amazing experience is Donatella’s heart, generosity, and kindness," she continued. "She and everyone in the Versace Family have been so incredibly welcoming and supportive of me, for which I am very grateful. What a thrill to be a Versace woman!”

