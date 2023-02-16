Anne Hathaway's Sheer Column Dress Is a Gothic Take on an Audrey Hepburn Classic

She even paired it with leather opera gloves.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 03:47PM
Anne Hathaway Berlin Film Fest Sheer Valentino
Photo:

Getty Images

Between sitting front row at Fashion Week (and recreating a The Devil Wears Prada moment) and attending endless film festivals to promote upcoming projects, Anne Hathaway is booked and busy. And with nonstop appearances comes a stacked lineup of very good looks — something the actress has taken in stride with the help of her stylist, Erin Walsh. After arriving at the Berlin Film Festival in a moody black hooded gown earlier today, Hathaway slipped into another ensemble that was a gothcore take on Audrey Hepburn's classic outfit formula.

The actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie She Came to Me, wore a see-through mesh Valentino column gown with a large fishnet-style overlay layered over a beige bodysuit. She accessorized with leather opera gloves, and further channeled the Old Hollywood icon with her updo, which resembled Hepburn's signature hairstyle. She finished the outfit with drop earrings, a diamond ring over the gloves, and black pointy-toe heels.

Hathaway stars in (and produces) the indie romance alongside Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and  Brian d’Arcy James. In a recent interview with Deadline, Hathaway explained why it's important to get involved in all kinds of movies, from big blockbusters to small-budget flicks.

“I think sometimes we think of these things as isolated from each other," she explained. "But right now I think the way we’re all participating in films and the way we all kind of are unsure as to what the future of audience culture is, I think it’s important to love all types of films and show up in person at the movie theater for all the types of films that we can if this art form is to continue.”

