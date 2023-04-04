Anne Hathaway Looked Like an Actual Gemstone in Her Majestic Purple Minidress and Matching Sky-High Platforms

The color of royalty.

Published on April 4, 2023 @ 12:09PM
Anne Hathaway Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo Opening
Photo:

Getty Images

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Anne Hathaway is in her fashion It girl era. And just when we thought she couldn't top her red carpet and fashion show-attending style, the actress took it up a notch with a gemstone-colored outfit that included a micro-minidress and the tallest platform shoes.

The actress — and the newest face of the Versace Icon Collection — attended a press conference for the Bvlgari Hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday in a iridescent purple, cap-sleeve minidress styled with matching stockings and sky-high plum platforms. She accessorized the look with a pink gemstone necklace and coordinating ring. Her dark hair was styled with tousled waves and forehead-sweeping fringe.

At the event, Hathaway was joined by the Bvlgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and the two posed for photos in front of the flashing cameras.

Anne Hathaway Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo Opening

Getty Images

On Monday, the new establishment threw a launch party attended by Hathaway, Hikari Mori, Kōki, and other celebrities. For the opening, Hathaway wore a black strapless minidress made of textured floral appliqués and adorned with a midsection bow. Once again, she chose platform pumps and statement jewelry to finish off the look.

Anne Hathaway Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo Opening

Getty Images

Hathaway has been tied to the brand ever since that iconic campaign with Zendaya. In May 2022, the brand released a viral short film titled Unexpected Wonders, which starred the two actresses walking through a lavish palazzo in Rome. The dreamy campaign directed by Paolo Sorrentino sent the internet into a frenzy, calling it a "sexy rich lesbian murder drama."

"Accept Rome's heartwarming invitation and begin a search for joy and wonder in every moment, gleaming beauty in the most surprising places — knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of blissful opportunities," the brand wrote alongside the video.

