Anne Hathaway's Pantsless Blazer Moment Gave Big "Clueless" Energy

Forget in-your-face costumes — Anne Hathaway is getting into the Halloween spirit in the most subtle way possible. Just days after spearheading the return of jellyfish fashion, the actress called on the chic silhouette yet again during an outing in Los Angeles while adding a Clueless twist that even Cher Horowitz would look to for fall fashion inspo.

On Monday, Hathaway’s stylist, Erin Walsh, shared a photo of the actress’s trendy ‘fit ahead of a press appearance for her upcoming film, Armageddon Time. In the trio of snaps, Anne was pictured strutting down her hotel’s hallway (in blurry Gen Z-approved fashion) wearing an oversized bubblegum-pink plaid Versace blazer and matching micro miniskirt set, which she layered over a simple black turtleneck sweater.

All-black accessories of sheer Wolford tights, knee-high boots, and gigantic sunglasses completed the actress’s look, and she wore her brown hair in a very ‘90s blowout compliments of hairstylist Adir Abergel.

While it’s no secret that Hathaway has been on her fashion A-game as of late, she’s also been crushing it in the career department, too. Aside from Armageddon Time, Anne has four feature films slated for release in 2023, and she recently opened up to Elle about how she hopes to keep the momentum going for as long as she can.

“I’ve been an employed Hollywood actress for 23 years,” Hathaway explained while serving as one of the publication’s November cover stars. “And I want to be hopefully acting and doing meaningful work for as long as I can, as many decades as I can. I’m putting myself in company I don’t deserve to be in, but a career like Meryl Streep’s, Ellen Burstyn’s, Viola Davis’s. Katharine Hepburn’s not a bad goal, either. I’m sure I’ll fall short, but it’s still a goal.”