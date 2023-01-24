Anne Hathaway's Cozy, Monochromatic Travel Outfit Featured the Most Gigantic Puffer Coat

Airport attire never looked this good.

Published on January 24, 2023 @ 11:25AM
Anne Hathaway
Photo:

The Image Direct

From sky-high heels to pantsless blazer moments, it’s safe to say that we’re well in the midst of an Anne Hathaway style Renaissance. And while the actress has certainly proven that she knows how to dazzle during big events (see: high-profile red carpets and New York Fashion Week shows), her latest appearance showed that even a trip to the airport now calls for an expertly-curated trendy (and cozy!), look.

On Monday, Hathaway sported the monochromatic outfit while preparing to fly out of Salt Lake City Airport after attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. Proving that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style, the actress wore a pair of cropped straight-leg blue jeans paired with a red T-shirt and a matching beanie. Anne protected herself from overactive airplane air conditioners by tying a pastel pink sweatshirt over her shoulders, and she finished with the ultimate cozy travel layer: a gigantic, knee-length crimson Monse puffer coat.

Oversized brown shades, a black shoulder bag, and black combat boots with red laces accessorized Hathaway’s outfit. She wore her brown hair in a side braid complete with a multi-colored silk scrunchie. 

The actress originally found herself in Utah to attend the premiere of her upcoming thriller-comedy, “Eileen” during the festival. On Sunday, Hathaway opened up about why the film resonates with her — while revealing an emotional moment from her past — during a post-screening Q&A. 

“I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film.”

