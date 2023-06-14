Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend

Get the look starting at $15.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Anne Hathaway Wearing Sunglasses
Photo:

Getty Images

Metallics have been in such heavy rotation this year that stating its popularity feels redundant. Name a star and there’s probably an instance of them donning a metallic look, from Halle Bailey and Padma Lakshmi to Martha Stewart. It’s also quickly become the color trend on every foot in Hollywood — including Katie Homles and Anne Hathaway — and according to the latter’s stylist, Erin Walsh, it should be the color on everyone’s face, too.

We spoke with the celebrity stylist — who has dressed Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kerry Washington (to name just a few) — about her collaboration with sunglass brand Silhouette. The brain behind your favorite looks shared the color she swears by for the summer accessory: “I am always gravitating towards gold. Gold tones. Gold shades,” Walsh said. With metallics already dominating everything else in our closets, why not the season’s go-to accessory, too? To help you bring the color trend to your eyewear collection, I found 7 gold sunglasses, with prices starting at just $15.

Walsh said every collection needs a “timeless, versatile frame,” deeming the aviator style “a classic.” Quay Australia’s Backstage Pass Aviators, which feature 100 percent UV protection and a thin gold frame, are a favorite among Nordstrom shoppers who called the sunnies “perfect.” “They are a better quality than expensive sunglasses,” wrote one customer, while another person noted that they loved how “comfortable and lightweight” the pair was.

Nordstrom Quay Australia Backstage Pass 52mm Aviator Sunglasses

Nordstrom

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

And for a new approach to the timeless style, consider Tory Burch’s Gloria Pilot Sunglasses, whose gold-wire frame loops just above the bridge of the nose.

Tory Burch GLORIA PILOT SUNGLASSES

Tory Burch

Shop now: $188; toryburch.com

At Amazon, Sojos’ oversized sunglasses with a gold metal frame have more than 2,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers say this square-lensed pick is “so comfortable, very lightweight, and good on the shape of the face.” And despite being on sale for just $16, customers rave that “the quality is amazing and the sunglasses are solid.”

Amazon SOJOS Trendy Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses for Women Men Flat Mirrored Lens UV Protection Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com

And if you’re wanting something a little less traditional, consider taking a page out of Kim Kardashian’s book and trying a pair of gas station sunglasses. The style is sporty and cheap, like you’d find them at a truck stop, and Guvivi’s are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. “These shades are so cute and you can’t beat this quality for the price,” said one customer, while another wrote that the “stylish” sunnies instantly “elevate your look.”

Amazon GUVIVI Wrap Around Fashion Sunglasses for Men Women Trendy Swift Oval Dark Futuristic Sunglasses Shades Glasses Eyeglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Bring the year’s hottest color trend into summer the celebrity stylist way with metallic gold sunglasses.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
For Love and Lemons Dresses
Italian Women Kept Calling Me Belissima Thanks to These Summery Dresses From a Celebrity-Worn Brand
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
Related Articles
Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Wore Ankle-Breaking Shoes With Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend
Woman wearing t-shirt dress
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 5,000+ Comfy T-Shirt Dresses That Are Perfect for Summer
Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon Shoppers Say This $35 One-Piece Is the “Comfiest” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Owned
Pink Longchamp Bag
This Royals-Approved Designer Tote Bag Is on Secret Sale for Up to 60% Off, and Styles Are Selling Out Fast
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Summer, Including Best-Selling Dress Styles Under $40
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Summer, Including Best-Selling Dresses for Under $35
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort
Shoppers Say They Can Walk 10 Miles in These Best-Selling $30 Sandals That Feel Like “Walking on a Cloud”
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Victoria's Secret Amazon
This Iconic Early-Aughts Mall Brand Just Dropped Its Sexy Bras, Panties, and Swimsuits at Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless V Neck Swing Dress
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Newly Released Maxi the “Perfect Go-Anywhere Dress” for Summer
Semi Timely: Blink and You Missed That Capri Pants Are Back
Blink and You Missed That Capri Pants Are Back
Amazon Best-Selling Dress Doubles as Swimsuit Cover-Up
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Breezy, Now-$22 Summer Dress That Doubles as a Swimsuit Cover-Up
Taylor Swift in Black Mary Janes with Heel
Taylor Swift’s Take on Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is 40% Off for a Limited Time
Moms Personal Shopper Adding Nordstrom Styles to Care
I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and We’re Buying These 10 Under-$100 Summer Styles on Sale at Nordstrom
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style
Jlo Denim Dress
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way