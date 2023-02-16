Anne Hathaway's Moody Gown Just Made a Case for Hooded Dresses

Oops, she did it again.

Updated on February 16, 2023 @ 11:43AM
Anne Hathaway’s latest ensemble was a fashion flashback to the 2015 Met Gala when she sported a silky Ralph Lauren look (shawl included) that later was dubbed a hooded gown. The ensemble caused a stir at the time, but what’s fashion without a little controversy and chatter? Clearly, Hollywood’s bombshell was ahead of her time because a full circle fashion moment has ascended upon us as celebrities like Kate Moss, Halsey, and Katie Holmes can’t stop wearing the moody trend. 

Hathaway sported the fashion-forward ensemble on Thursday while attending the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. At the She Came to Me photocall, the actress stepped out in a full Alaïa SS23 outfit that screamed goth-glam: a moody, hooded suede black dress that fell just above her ankles and featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She elevated the gown by layering it under a draped leather skirt with an exposed zipper that gathered at her waist.

A pair of three-strap black sandals with a gold sculptural heel, sheer tights, and a handful of silver rings by Bulgari finished off Hathaway’s look. The star complemented her hooded dress with simple glam — a rosy pink lip and soft beach waves that framed her face. 

While promoting her latest movie, She Came To Me, at the 73rd Berlinale, the actress and producer addressed the global picture at large and praised the festival for featuring Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “I want to express my gratitude to the film festival for including a hero of our times and for giving us all the opportunity to amplify the message of Ukraine, which is the almost universal desire for peace,” the actress said.

