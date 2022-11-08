Anne Hathaway’s Silky Blouse Proves That Florals Are, in Fact, Groundbreaking

Anne Hawthaway recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live to play a game of “So Posh or Oh Gosh,” where she and Victoria Beckham looked back on previous outfits to determine if the looks stood the test of time. After watching her segment, I realized just how timeless the actress’ style is. It’s no surprise that The Devil Wears Prada star has an eye for fashion, with some of the most talked-about looks from this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but her ability to keep throwback outfits feeling fresh, exemplified perfectly by this Andy Sachs-inspired outfit, is something worth taking note of (and perhaps worth copying).

Just last week, the actress wore a floral silk blouse while promoting her newest movie, Armageddon Time, prompting me to think, “Florals for fall? That might actually be groundbreaking.” The “so posh” top, which features vibrant chrysanthemums and lilies on a crisp white backdrop, is from the celebrity-favorite brand Lilysilk, a go-to for Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski, Hilary Duff, and Kelly Ripa – and our favorite Princess of Genovia. The top is from the brand’s Mika Ninagawa collection, and you can get this Anne Hathaway-approved blouse for just $185.

Lilysilk

Shop now: $185; lilysilk.com

Lilysilk’s Mika Ninagawa Exclusive Lily Chrysanthemum Silk Shirt is made of 100 percent grade 6A mulberry silk, making it soft to the touch and ultra glossy. The high-quality material is breathable and skin-friendly, both hypoallergenic and minimally absorbent (meaning it won’t dry you out). The relaxed-fit blouse can be dressed up or down: Take after Hathaway and tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans or pair it with your favorite silky maxi skirt for a look that’s lux from head-to-toe.

Customers rave about the quality of this blouse, with one writing that, “I’ve ordered multiple times from Lilysilk and this [top] is one of my favorites,” adding that “it’s worth the price.” Another shopper, who speaks highly of the silk, mentioned that the material is “super comfy” and that they get “so many compliments” when wearing it, with another adding, “This is one of the best things I’ve ever bought.”

Other shoppers were impressed by the floral top’s versatility, with one calling it, “Perfect for inbetween weather, a girls day out, or even a date night,” and another mentioning that the material, neither too light nor too heavy, “can be worn all year round.”

Add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe with this ultra-luxurious silk blouse that has Anne Hathaway’s stamp of approval, available for just $185.