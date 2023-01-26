Anne Hathaway Just Revived Her Role as Catwoman in Head-to-Toe Cheetah Print at Paris Fashion Week

There’s just something about attending a fashion show that makes Anne Hathaway feel nostalgic for characters in her past. Take, for example, her appearance at New York Fashion Week last fall, where she dressed as the spitting image of her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs (while sitting next to Anna Wintour, may we add). Now, the actress is continuing the trend during Paris Fashion Week by embodying a runway-ready version of what could be her famed Catwoman character’s fashionable cousin: yassified cheetah.

On Wednesday, the actress continued her recent parade of very good looks when stepping out for Valentino’s star-studded Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show. Drawing inspiration from her inner feline, Hathaway sported cheetah print from head to toe for the occasion in a glitzy Valentino cheetah print minidress paired with matching sequin-covered cheetah print tights. Cheetah print pointy-toed heels and (you guessed it) a cheetah print clutch accessorized the campy ensemble, and she added a smattering of mixed metal rings, gold bracelets, and diamond-shaped drop earrings to complete the look.

As for her glam, Anne wore her brown, chest-length hair in soft waves and parted on the side, and she kept her makeup to a minimum, save for a dusting of brown eyeshadow. The actress was joined by her husband Adam Shulman during the outing, who wore a long gray coat layered over a black turtleneck sweater.

Hathaway’s appearance follows a busy few days for the star, who started her week off by attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. After hitting the red carpet in a ‘90s grunge minidress, the actress was later spotted at the city’s airport wearing the most gigantic red puffer coat paired with cropped blue jeans and a beanie.