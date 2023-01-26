Anne Hathaway Just Revived Her Role as Catwoman in Head-to-Toe Cheetah Print at Paris Fashion Week

The definition of committing to a look.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 @ 09:38AM
Anne Hathaway Paris Fashion Week cheetah print
Photo:

Getty Images

There’s just something about attending a fashion show that makes Anne Hathaway feel nostalgic for characters in her past. Take, for example, her appearance at New York Fashion Week last fall, where she dressed as the spitting image of her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs (while sitting next to Anna Wintour, may we add). Now, the actress is continuing the trend during Paris Fashion Week by embodying a runway-ready version of what could be her famed Catwoman character’s fashionable cousin: yassified cheetah.

On Wednesday, the actress continued her recent parade of very good looks when stepping out for Valentino’s star-studded Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show. Drawing inspiration from her inner feline, Hathaway sported cheetah print from head to toe for the occasion in a glitzy Valentino cheetah print minidress paired with matching sequin-covered cheetah print tights. Cheetah print pointy-toed heels and (you guessed it) a cheetah print clutch accessorized the campy ensemble, and she added a smattering of mixed metal rings, gold bracelets, and diamond-shaped drop earrings to complete the look.

As for her glam, Anne wore her brown, chest-length hair in soft waves and parted on the side, and she kept her makeup to a minimum, save for a dusting of brown eyeshadow. The actress was joined by her husband Adam Shulman during the outing, who wore a long gray coat layered over a black turtleneck sweater.

Hathaway’s appearance follows a busy few days for the star, who started her week off by attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. After hitting the red carpet in a ‘90s grunge minidress, the actress was later spotted at the city’s airport wearing the most gigantic red puffer coat paired with cropped blue jeans and a beanie.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset
Kylie Jenner-inspired animal print fashion on Amazon
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Has Us Shopping for Animal Print Tops and Dresses on Amazon
Stephanie Hsu Described the Record-Breaking Number of Asian Nominees at This Year's Oscars as "Intergenerational Healing"
Stephanie Hsu Described the Record-Breaking Number of Asian Nominees at This Year's Oscars as "Intergenerational Healing"
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
NEWS: We Finally Have a Trailer for 'Daisy Jones and the Six'
We Finally Have a Trailer for "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kylie Jenner 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers
Apple Martin 2023 Chanel Haute Couture Show Paris Fashion Week
Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps
Sheryl Lee Ralph Critics Choice Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Performing at the Super Bowl
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Chriselle Lim - Dior Couture
What Do You Wear to Dior's Couture Show? According to Chriselle Lim, a Vest and Suspenders
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's Cozy, Monochromatic Travel Outfit Featured the Most Gigantic Puffer Coat
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' Looks Are Absolutely Slaying