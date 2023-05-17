Anne Hathaway’s Glittery Gold Gown Came With a Sky-High Leg Slit and an Attached Hood

Wherever Anne Hathaway goes, Versace seems to follow, and the proof is in her well-curated wardrobe filled with LBDs, head-to-toe sequins, and effortless slays. So, it only makes sense the face of Versace would don the fashion house yet again during her latest appearance, this time wearing an ensemble that was as glamorous as it was edgy.

On Tuesday, the actress made a dazzling entrance at Bulgari's jewelry show in Venice, Italy in a gold Atelier Versace dress from its fall/winter 2023 collection. For the event, Hathaway wore an ombre dress that faded from a glittery gold to a stunning silver deconstructed crystal netting complete with a chiffon hem. As if that weren't enough, the floor-sweeping gown also featured a sky-high slit, a slinky, detachable gold hood, and a plunging neckline. A coordinating gold chain purse and ankle-breaking silver Versace platform pumps completed the look, and Anne accessorized further with a massive pink diamond Bulgari necklace, coordinating bracelets, and a smattering of rings.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

The A-lister's long brunette hair was worn down in tousled wet waves with a side part for the occasion, while her dewy skin, dusty shimmery eye, and peach-tone lips expertly coordinated with the stellar outfit. Other stars to join Hathaway at the high-fashion event included Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Crystal Liu, and more.

Getty Images

Earlier this month, fashion’s It girl arrived at The Met steps in a white Atelier Versace tweed dress that featured a full-body slit held together by pearl-adorned gold safety pins. She teamed the plunging, floor-sweeping strapless gown with a matching jacket (carried effortlessly over her shoulder), opera gloves, pointy-toe platform pumps, and Bulgari jewelry.

"I just do what Donatella [Versace] tells me to do, very gratefully," Hathaway told Vogue on the carpet. "She sent me a sketch for this and I just went 'Well, alright.' I do have to say I work with an amazing team. My stylist, Erin Walsh, she always puts everything together, so it's really her that does the collaboration. I'm just a lucky girl."