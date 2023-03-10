Anne Hathaway Wore a Croc-Embossed LBD With the Tallest Platform Boots at Versace

After undergoing a full-on fashion rebrand over this past year (head-to-toe cheetah print, latex bustier dresses), Anne Hathaway is continuing to experiment with her edgy new style. Case in point? On Thursday, the actress attended the Versace fall-winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles while wearing sartorial evidence that the little black dress doesn't have to be boring.

Before taking her seat in the celebrity-filled front row alongside Dua Lipa, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Paris Hilton, Anne posed for photos in a black croc-embossed minidress that featured an inverted scoop neckline and a voluminous skirt with darting on each side. She paired the non-basic LBD with sheer black tights and the tallest pointed-toe platform booties. As for her accessories, Anne finished off her look with square-shaped sunglasses, Bulgari jewelry, and a black leather Versace handbag.

Her shoulder-length brunette hair was worn down in tousled waves with a side part, while her dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and pink lips balanced out the edginess of her outfit.

Later in the evening, Anne stepped out in yet another LBD (also Versace) to the Hollywood Beauty Awards. For that occasion, Anne went more traditional in her take on the wardrobe staple, opting for a slinky black floor-skimming gown with an eye-catching neckline and gold buckle detailing on the straps. Her glam remained the same, as did her Bulgari jewels — including a serpentine diamond bracelet and chainlink necklace.