Anne Hathaway Wore a Croc-Embossed LBD With the Tallest Platform Boots at Versace

Edgy Anne is our favorite Anne.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 @ 08:03AM
Anne Hathaway

After undergoing a full-on fashion rebrand over this past year (head-to-toe cheetah print, latex bustier dresses), Anne Hathaway is continuing to experiment with her edgy new style. Case in point? On Thursday, the actress attended the Versace fall-winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles while wearing sartorial evidence that the little black dress doesn't have to be boring.

Before taking her seat in the celebrity-filled front row alongside Dua Lipa, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Paris Hilton, Anne posed for photos in a black croc-embossed minidress that featured an inverted scoop neckline and a voluminous skirt with darting on each side. She paired the non-basic LBD with sheer black tights and the tallest pointed-toe platform booties. As for her accessories, Anne finished off her look with square-shaped sunglasses, Bulgari jewelry, and a black leather Versace handbag. 

Her shoulder-length brunette hair was worn down in tousled waves with a side part, while her dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and pink lips balanced out the edginess of her outfit. 

Anne Hathaway

Later in the evening, Anne stepped out in yet another LBD (also Versace) to the Hollywood Beauty Awards. For that occasion, Anne went more traditional in her take on the wardrobe staple, opting for a slinky black floor-skimming gown with an eye-catching neckline and gold buckle detailing on the straps. Her glam remained the same, as did her Bulgari jewels — including a serpentine diamond bracelet and chainlink necklace.

Related Articles
vanessa-hudgens-met-gala 2022
Vanessa Hudgens Paired the Glitziest Crop Top With the Tiniest Black-and-White Miniskirt
Jenna Ortega for Adidas
Jenna Ortega Says ‘Wednesday’ Changed Her Style
Sophie Turner LV PFW 2023
Sophie Turner Wore an Outfit Printed Entirely in Sheet Music
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 Show Paris Fashion Week
Sofia and Nicole Richie Had the Cutest Sister Moment in Matching Plaid Chanel Looks
Zendaya
Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants
Jenna Ortega SCREAM IV
Jenna Ortega Paired a Tuxedo Jacket With a Deconstructed, Plunging Minidress
Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas
Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis
Sydney Sweeney Modeled Bridal Swimwear for Frankies Bikinis
Katie Holmes Yellow Suit New York City March 2023
Katie Holmes Paired a Fishnet Top with Wet Hair
Zendaya Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Zendaya's Matching Animal Print Suit Included Hot Pants and a Bra Top
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Madelyn Cline's Sexy Take on the LBD Included a Boob-Baring Cutout and One Shoulder
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Halsey
Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin