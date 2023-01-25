Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap



Anne Hathaway’s fashion renaissance has entered the chat, from form-fitting LBDs to matching micro miniskirt sets. And while the actress nails bold colors (hello, hot pink Valentino) and snazzy patterns (yes, you, Christopher John Rogers) during big events, her latest appearance showed that even exiting a taxi calls for full-on look.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hathaway channeled Parisian style as she arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. Proving classic, timeless pieces with trendy accessories are key to the French girl look, the actress wore a pair of wide-leg jeans and a cream jumper layered with a navy wool coat. But her hat choice gave us flashbacks to Andy Sachs in Devils Wear Prada: a newsboy cap.

A quirky pair of metallic western-style boots, an oversized Valentino shoulder bag, and rectangular Valentino sunglasses finished off Hathaway’s outfit. To keep it simple, she wore her long brunette hair straight.

The actress has been jet-setting while making her rounds from the Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, to attend the premiere of her upcoming thriller-comedy, Eileen, to the fashion City of Light for haute couture week.

