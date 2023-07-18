Celebrity Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway Wore This Surprising Comfy Shoe With $159,000+ Worth of Jewelry Similar styles start at $17. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 18, 2023 @ 09:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Anne Hathaway is a mastermind when it comes to footwear; from glitzy, glamorous metallic shoes to towering platform boots, she wears it all. The actress even makes a case for trend-forward footwear, even when styling it unintentionally. On Sunday, the stylist behind Bulgari’s latest photoshoot shared behind the scenes content on Instagram, in which Hathaway, one of the brand’s ambassadors, is dancing alongside Zendaya in a royal purple pants set. As for accessories, she wore Bulgari’s newest collection — which, in comparison to the brand’s other jewels, can cost upwards of $159,000 apiece. But the kicker? Hathway wasn’t wearing heels — or outdoor shoes at all, for that matter. Instead, she had on a pair of fuzzy house slippers. @erinwalshstyle Instagram This wasn’t an intentional styling choice; the final imagery crops in from the waist up, so it’s safe to assume that Hathway made the decision to prioritize comfort, proving that slippers are the official way to go. Though, if you’re questioning her choice of fuzzy slippers for hot summer weather, let me tell you why they couldn’t be more perfect. During a time of year when we’re more frequently outside and on the move, our feet can become fatigued and tiresome. Like Hathway, ditch the uncomfortable heels and opt for cloud-like cushioning; this shearling pair of Birkenstocks, for example, is like a small treat for your feet. The open-toe front, which can also be found on this $30 option, is wonderful for still keeping your feet cool and showing off your seasonal pedicure. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Slippers Zappos Buy on Zappos $160 Chinese Laundry Treat Faux Fur Slide Slippers Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $40 Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzz'n Li Slippers Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 Comwarm Cross-Band Fuzzy Slippers Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $17 You also won’t be alone in wearing your slippers out on the street. Tons of celebrities have recently worn open-toed slippers, with Hathway leading the charge. Megan Fox wore hers with oversized T-shirts and huge sweats, while Sydney Sweeney leaned into the comfy-girl look with an easy-going jumper. Other ideas include styling your fluffy slippers (bonus points if they’re on sale) with leggings, biker shorts, or thousands of dollars worth of jewelry — I wont judge either way. Perhaps most obviously, teddy bear-like slippers are also perfect at-home companions year-round; they’re cozy and warm, making you feel comfortable and secure in your safest space. Those with sturdy bottoms, such as these $24 slide slippers are also ideal for preventing slips and falls. Not to mention, they help keep your floors clean, encouraging you to make like Jessica Alba and ditch your outdoor shoes as soon as you step inside your home.. I’ve seen my fair share of celebrity fashion moments, but Hathaway’s has to be one of the cutest, most practical ones yet. Scroll through additional editor-approved fuzzy slippers, below. Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Slippers Zappos Buy on Zappos $180 Minnetonka Faux Fur Slide Slippers Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $50 Tonchberry Cross-Band Faux Fur Fuzzy Slippers Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 Coface Fuzzy Slides Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $24 Fitory Open-Toe Slippers Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $30 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The “Comfy and Flattering” Amazon Dress Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer” Is on Sale for Just $27 Amazon Is Overflowing With Stylish Swimsuits, but We Found the 10 Most Flattering Options for Less Than $30 Shakira’s Silky Blonde Waves at Wimbledon Were Thanks to the Oil Shoppers Say "Plumps Up" Dry Hair