Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants

Jellyfish fashion with a fall twist.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 03:12PM
Anne Hathaway 'The View' Checkered Blazer Minidress Boots New York City
Photo:

Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has had an evolutionary couple of years in the fashion department. And now, the star is promoting her upcoming, critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which means more red carpet looks.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on The View in an outfit that played with dimensions and ushered in sweater-dress season with an oversized black-and-white checkered blazer and a micro-mini knit with a beaded collar. Sheer black tights peeked out from beneath the frock and tucked into black suede, knee-high boots. She finished off the look with glamorous sunnies, a black clutch handbag, and a fresh blowout.

Last month, Hathaway had an iconic style moment during Fashion Month when she showed up to the Michael Kors runway in a brown leather jacket and turtleneck dress that was eerily reminiscent of her Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs. To top it all off, the actress was seated next toVogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, who not-so-secretly served as the inspiration for Andy's boss in the flick, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep). But believe it or not, Hathaway said the whole thing was just a coincidence.

During an appearance on Today, Savannah Guthrie asked her about the viral outfit. "Everyone was so excited because here you are next to Anna Wintour who famously was the inspiration for the Devil Wears Prada [and] you're looking like your character Andy — was this on purpose [or] was this by just design?" questioned the host. But Hathaway said it was "an accident."

"It was kind of nuts, wasn't it," Hathaway said. "I was supposed to wear something else, the shoes didn't fit. This was the outfit that came. I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Anne Hathaway Michael Kors Collection Fashion Show SS 2023
Anne Hathaway Knew Exactly What She Did With This Coat-and-Turtleneck Combination
Anne Hathaway Cannes 2022
Anne Hathaway's Favorite 'Devil Wears Prada' Costume Involved Chanel — But Not Those Meme-Worthy Boots
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
Anne Hathaway Grandma-Chic Outfit
Anne Hathaway Just Wore Two Grandma-Chic Trends in One Outfit
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Looks Just Like Andy Sachs in Her Latest Instagram Post
Cerulean Is Making a Comeback
Well, It Looks Like Cerulean Is Making a Comeback
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Stylists
Do Revenge Movie Costumes
That Iconic Party Dress from 'Do Revenge' Was Partially Made from Two $1.50 Belts
Regina Hall Interview
Regina Hall Gives New Meaning to "Sunday Best" as a Subversive, Prada-Clad First Lady
Future of Fashion: Opera Gloves Are Everywhere
Opera Gloves Are the Confusing But Cute Fashion Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere
Zoë Kravitz wearing a black skirt, green Telfar bag, and a blue tank top
20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'
Pat Fields on Camp
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field on Her Characters' Most Iconic Looks
Hari Nef
Hari Nef Is That Girl
Thierry Mugler Is Everywhere You Look
Thierry Mugler Is Everywhere You Look
Yellowjackets Is Heralding the Return of the Hot Soccer Girl Aesthetic
Break Out Your Umbros, 'Yellowjackets' Is Heralding the Return of the Hot Soccer Girl Aesthetic
This Fall 2021 Trend Is Basically Inspired By Rochelle From The Craft
It's Been 20 Years, But I'm Still Thinking About Rochelle From 'The Craft' 's Perfect '90s Dress