Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants

Anne Hathaway has had an evolutionary couple of years in the fashion department. And now, the star is promoting her upcoming, critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which means more red carpet looks.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on The View in an outfit that played with dimensions and ushered in sweater-dress season with an oversized black-and-white checkered blazer and a micro-mini knit with a beaded collar. Sheer black tights peeked out from beneath the frock and tucked into black suede, knee-high boots. She finished off the look with glamorous sunnies, a black clutch handbag, and a fresh blowout.

Last month, Hathaway had an iconic style moment during Fashion Month when she showed up to the Michael Kors runway in a brown leather jacket and turtleneck dress that was eerily reminiscent of her Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs. To top it all off, the actress was seated next toVogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, who not-so-secretly served as the inspiration for Andy's boss in the flick, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep). But believe it or not, Hathaway said the whole thing was just a coincidence.

During an appearance on Today, Savannah Guthrie asked her about the viral outfit. "Everyone was so excited because here you are next to Anna Wintour who famously was the inspiration for the Devil Wears Prada [and] you're looking like your character Andy — was this on purpose [or] was this by just design?" questioned the host. But Hathaway said it was "an accident."

"It was kind of nuts, wasn't it," Hathaway said. "I was supposed to wear something else, the shoes didn't fit. This was the outfit that came. I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’”

