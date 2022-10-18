Anne Hathaway Addressed the "Hathahate" that Came After Her Oscar Win

"Be happy for women. Period."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 @ 01:05PM
Anne Hathaway Elle Women of the Year
Photo:

Getty Images

Anne Hathaway isn't here for her haters anymore. In a moving speech, she addressed all the hate that she had to endure after her 2013 Oscar win, which seemed to bring out trolls from the furthest depths of the internet. They came for her body of work, her actual body, and seemed to hurl just about every insult at her (all summed up in an article she found titled "Why Does Everybody Hate Anne Hathaway?"). Hathaway spoke about having to endure all of that toxic criticism and coming out on the other side — wearing Valentino and hanging with Zendaya, so really, who came out on top? — and telling everyone that things would be better if everyone could just be happy for other people and their successes.

"Be happy for women. Period," she said during her acceptance speech at Elle's Women in Hollywood event last night. "Especially be happy for high-achieving women. Like, it's not that hard."

"Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective," Hathaway continued. "For context — this was a language I had employed with myself since I was 7. And when your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet ... It's a thing."

"When it happened to me, I realized that this wasn't it. This wasn't the spot," she said. "When what happened, happened, I realized I had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy. On any level. I would no longer create art from this place. I would no longer hold space for it, live in fear of it, nor speak its language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself."

"Because there is a difference between existence and behavior," she continued. "You can judge behavior. You can forgive behavior or not. But you do not have the right to judge — and especially not hate — someone for existing. And if you do, you're not where it's at."

Hathaway finished with a note to everyone choosing to focus on the negative and spread hate, saying that it is a learned behavior, so it can be unlearned if people are willing to do the work. 

"The good news about hate being learned is that whoever learned it can learn," she said. "There is a brain there. I hope they give themselves a chance to relearn love."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Combined Head-to-Toe Sequins With a Sky-High ‘60s Bouffant
Drew Barrymore Looking Over Her Shoulder 2022 Paramount Upfronts
Drew Barrymore Cleared Up Those Rumors That She "Hates Sex"
The Dark Side of Significant Weight-Loss
The Complicated Aftermath of Significant Weight Loss
Why We Like Photos of Ourselves in the Past More Than the Present
Always Hate Your Selfies Immediately After You've Taken Them? There's a Psychological Reason
Karen Fukuhara Has Always Had a Voice
Karen Fukuhara Has Always Had a Voice
Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Jada Pinkett Smith Says 'Red Table Talk' Will Showcase Her Family's "Discoveries" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Ecstasy and Molly Are the New Frontier of Mental Health Treatment
"MDMA Treatment Helped Save My Life"
Everybody (Else) Is Perfect
We Can't Let Low-Rise Pants Come Back
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Is No Longer Hiding
Maria Del Russo DMs
What Happened When I Deleted My Dating Apps and Opened My DMs
Can Pleasure and Grief Co-Exist?
Returning to Sex After Miscarriage Can Be Pleasurable — and Also Terrifying
Subtle Signs You're Dating a Misogynist
14 Subtle Signs You're Dating a Misogynist
InStyle March 2017 FMD Michelle Dockery 1 - Lead
Michelle Dockery Talks Life After Downton Abbey and Her Fiery New Role
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Does It for the Laughs
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQZwuSBA4eA/
Britney Spears Clapped Back After People Called Her Topless Photo Fake
Alan Cumming
Only Alan Cumming Could Go from 'Eyes Wide Shut' to 'Spice World' and Come Out "Rejuvenated"