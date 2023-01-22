Anne Hathaway Wore So Many '90s Fashion Trends in One Outfit

Anne is now a grunge girl.

Published on January 22, 2023 @ 02:34PM
Anne Hathaway

With Anne Hathaway's recent style resurgence, the actress has been having fun with fashion and seeing what sticks. Last spring, she hopped on the coastal grandma trend, and by fall, she was a total bombshell. And now, seemingly reinventing herself once again, Anne has entered yet another sartorial phase.  

Over the weekend, Hathaway said goodbye to her linen pants and latex dresses, and hello to a new era while attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. At the premiere of her new film Eileen at the Eccles Center Theatre on Saturday, Anne showed up in an outfit that screamed '90s grunge. 

Anne Hathaway

Wearing a black minidress that featured spaghetti straps adorned with gold clasps and a mesh panel of fabric in the back, her dress was very reminiscent of the form-fitting LBDs worn by '90s style icons (Kate Moss, Courtney Love) — especially when paired with sheer tights and high-heeled combat boots in black. Anne accessorized with tiny gold hoops and a black bag with a gold chain slung over her shoulder.

While her glam is typically pretty and polished, Anne went in a different direction and wore her hair in tousled waves, finishing off her beauty look with dark pink lips and black liner. 

Earlier in the day, Anne was spotted in another staple synonymous with the grunge fashion decade. Signing autographs and taking pictures with fans outside the festival, Hathaway wore an oversized flannel shirt with a black turtleneck underneath, and paired her layered shirts with black leggings and the same chunky boots as before.

Anne Hathaway

Getty
