This Best-Selling Hair Dryer Works “Just Like a Dyson,” According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Now $25

More than 2,000 people have bought it in the past month.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best-Selling Hair Dryer That Works Like Dyson
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Nothing compares to the confidence boost that comes with a fresh blowout. I love getting my hair done professionally, but I don’t have the time (or budget) to dedicate to routine salon trips. So, I’m on a mission to perfect at-home styling, and it all starts with the right tool; that’s why I'm taking advantage of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2023 deals to score customer favorite finds at low price points. While the retailer offers a wide selection of blow dryers, the right pick needs to check all my boxes; I want a tool that’s easy to use, budget-friendly, and guaranteed to give me salon-worthy results in minutes. With this criteria in mind, I’m adding the best-selling Aniekin hair dryer to my cart for just $25. 

The tool has a small, manageable design that weighs less than one pound, making it easy to store and even easier to maneuver (styling your hair no longer has to feel like an arm workout). Though the Aniekin find is lightweight, it’s mighty; it has a strong, high-speed wind flow to instantly dry your hair. Plus, the styling tool uses ionic technology to re-seal hair cuticles, majorly reducing frizz as a result. It’s great for any hair type and comes with two attachments, including a curl diffuser and concentrator nozzle. Whether you’re looking for a quick dry or a ‘90s blowout, the hair dryer can achieve your desired style in a matter of minutes. 

Amazon PD ANIEKIN Hair Dryer with Diffuser

Amazon

Among Amazon’s best-selling blow dryers, the hot tool is clearly loved by shoppers — more than 2,000 people purchased it in the past month alone, according to the retailer. One reviewer said it’s “perfect for a quick blowout” and gives that ever-so-coveted “straight out of the salon” look. A different customer confirmed that it “does the job in just a few minutes,” and works great as a “sleek travel hair dryer,” too. And a third shopper added that the “small but mighty” tool “meets [their] everyday needs and leaves [their] hair shining,” adding that it’s “lightweight, easy-to-use, dries hair quickly, and gives salon results” — that’s really all you can ask for in a styling tool. 

Many reviewers compared the Aniekin find to pricer alternatives on the market. One person said it works “just like a Dyson but [for] a fraction of the price.” And another shopper who styles their hair every day and has tried over 20 tools confirmed that the dryer leaves “a finished product that rivals the Dyson.” 

Be sure to snag the best-selling Aniekin hair dryer while it’s still on sale for $25 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and check out other popular hot tools, below. 

Amazon PD Ionic Hair Dryer 1800W Professional Blow Dryer

Amazon
Amazon PD Ionic Hair Dryer

Amazon
Amazon PD SHRATE Ionic Hair Dryer

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

High-Waisted Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31
Amazon Summer Blouse
One Detail on This Summer Blouse Makes It “Flattering for All Body Types,” and It’s 46% Off at Amazon
Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Shoppers With E-Cup Busts Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Related Articles
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Amazon White Sneakers Deal Roundup
White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Shoppers With E-Cup Busts Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Amazon Summer Blouse
One Detail on This Summer Blouse Makes It “Flattering for All Body Types,” and It’s 46% Off at Amazon
High-Waisted Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31
Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner
Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9
Amazon Minimo Glow
In Less Than 10 Minutes, This On-Sale Exfoliator Gives My Skin a Youthful Glow and an Even Texture
Oprah
Oprah's Favorite Lip Tint, Footcare Essentials, and More Are Up to 56% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale Includes 10 Deals on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for Up to 69% Off
Amazon Popular 2-Piece Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is Flying Off Shelves With Over 10,000 Purchases in the Last Month