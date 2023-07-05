This Best-Selling Hair Dryer Works “Just Like a Dyson,” According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Now $25

Nothing compares to the confidence boost that comes with a fresh blowout. I love getting my hair done professionally, but I don’t have the time (or budget) to dedicate to routine salon trips. So, I’m on a mission to perfect at-home styling, and it all starts with the right tool; that’s why I'm taking advantage of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2023 deals to score customer favorite finds at low price points. While the retailer offers a wide selection of blow dryers, the right pick needs to check all my boxes; I want a tool that’s easy to use, budget-friendly, and guaranteed to give me salon-worthy results in minutes. With this criteria in mind, I’m adding the best-selling Aniekin hair dryer to my cart for just $25.

The tool has a small, manageable design that weighs less than one pound, making it easy to store and even easier to maneuver (styling your hair no longer has to feel like an arm workout). Though the Aniekin find is lightweight, it’s mighty; it has a strong, high-speed wind flow to instantly dry your hair. Plus, the styling tool uses ionic technology to re-seal hair cuticles, majorly reducing frizz as a result. It’s great for any hair type and comes with two attachments, including a curl diffuser and concentrator nozzle. Whether you’re looking for a quick dry or a ‘90s blowout, the hair dryer can achieve your desired style in a matter of minutes.

Amazon

Among Amazon’s best-selling blow dryers, the hot tool is clearly loved by shoppers — more than 2,000 people purchased it in the past month alone, according to the retailer. One reviewer said it’s “perfect for a quick blowout” and gives that ever-so-coveted “straight out of the salon” look. A different customer confirmed that it “does the job in just a few minutes,” and works great as a “sleek travel hair dryer,” too. And a third shopper added that the “small but mighty” tool “meets [their] everyday needs and leaves [their] hair shining,” adding that it’s “lightweight, easy-to-use, dries hair quickly, and gives salon results” — that’s really all you can ask for in a styling tool.

Many reviewers compared the Aniekin find to pricer alternatives on the market. One person said it works “just like a Dyson but [for] a fraction of the price.” And another shopper who styles their hair every day and has tried over 20 tools confirmed that the dryer leaves “a finished product that rivals the Dyson.”

Be sure to snag the best-selling Aniekin hair dryer while it’s still on sale for $25 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and check out other popular hot tools, below.

Amazon

Amazon