'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Has Died at Age 25

Angus Cloud, best known for his work on HBO's Euphoria, has died. His family shared that Cloud's father had passed away just last week and that the actor was "intensely" struggling with the loss. Cloud was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement, which also noted that he passed in his hometown of Oakland, published by TMZ. "Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss"

Cloud played dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on Euphoria from 2019 to 2022. He also had roles in the films The Line and North Hollywood. He appeared in music videos for Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD and TMZ confirmed that he had two upcoming projects, as well.