Angus Cloud's Mom Says "He Did Not Intend to End His Life."

"It’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Published on August 7, 2023 @ 12:18PM
Angus Cloud 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Angus Cloud's mom is opening up about the actor's death, saying he did "not intend to end his life." In a post shared to her Facebook on Friday, Lisa Cloud thanked friends and fans for their support during this tough time while clarifying his cause of death.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she wrote. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

Angus Cloud, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson 'Euphoria' Photo Call

Getty Images

Although Angus's cause of death has yet to officially be revealed by the Alameda County Coroner, his mom assured fans that he did not die by suicide.

“He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,”  she continued. “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Lisa concluded her statement by remembering Angus and all the good he did during his life. "His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe," she said. "His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance, and love.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

