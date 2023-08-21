Angelina Jolie Wore Her Winter Coat in the Middle of August

A surprising choice for an 80-degree day.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 09:14AM
Angelina Jolie
Photo:

Getty

Celebrities are notorious for not dressing appropriately for the weather. Rihanna once wore an extreme miniskirt (and open-toe heels) in the dead of winter, while Emily Ratajkowski was admittedly sweating in a leather trench coat at the Loewe menswear fashion show in Paris this summer. But nothing quite compares to Angelina Jolie wearing her winter coat on a hot and humid day in New York City.

Yesterday, the actress stepped out for Sunday brunch at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in the East Village, and pulled a surprising sartorial move by bundling up in a black wool jacket that hit just above her ankles, despite the 80-degree temperature. She wore the jacket slightly off her shoulders and over a matching black maxi dress, and accessorized with her signature black square-shaped sunglasses, a monogrammed Celine tote, diamond drop earrings, and round-toe nude heels.

Angelina Jolie

Getty

Jolie's blonde-highlighted hair was perfectly blown out and styled sleek and straight, before finishing off her glam with a nude lip and dewy skin.  

This past week, Angelina has been in New York for the production of her upcoming musical The Outsiders, in which she is collaborating on with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne. The two saw the world premiere of musical at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year, and later met with the author of the novel it's based on, S.E. Hinton.  

“Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people," a source previously told People. "She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway.”

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Head-to-Toe Beige Outfit Is the Sartorial Palette Cleanser We Need
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Salma Hayek
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach
close up of Angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Broke the Fashion "Rules" With This Surprisingly Chic Color Combo
LOTD 8/18: SofÃ­a Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Sofía Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Put a Sultry Spin on Her Stealth-Wealth Style With a Cutout LBD
Emily Ratajkowski Orange Bodysuit and Micro-Miniskirt August 2023 New York City
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro-Miniskirt and Bodysuit Combo Created Peekaboo Hip Cutouts
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Wore a Surprising Version of This Timeless Fall Jacket Trend
Angelina Jolie Black Suit New York City August 2023
Angelina Jolie's Latest Outfit Is Giving Business Goth
Rita Ora Ibiza Lime Green Dress
Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer