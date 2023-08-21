Angelina Jolie Wore Her Winter Coat in the Middle of August

Celebrities are notorious for not dressing appropriately for the weather. Rihanna once wore an extreme miniskirt (and open-toe heels) in the dead of winter, while Emily Ratajkowski was admittedly sweating in a leather trench coat at the Loewe menswear fashion show in Paris this summer. But nothing quite compares to Angelina Jolie wearing her winter coat on a hot and humid day in New York City.



Yesterday, the actress stepped out for Sunday brunch at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in the East Village, and pulled a surprising sartorial move by bundling up in a black wool jacket that hit just above her ankles, despite the 80-degree temperature. She wore the jacket slightly off her shoulders and over a matching black maxi dress, and accessorized with her signature black square-shaped sunglasses, a monogrammed Celine tote, diamond drop earrings, and round-toe nude heels.



Getty

Jolie's blonde-highlighted hair was perfectly blown out and styled sleek and straight, before finishing off her glam with a nude lip and dewy skin.

This past week, Angelina has been in New York for the production of her upcoming musical The Outsiders, in which she is collaborating on with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne. The two saw the world premiere of musical at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year, and later met with the author of the novel it's based on, S.E. Hinton.



“Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people," a source previously told People. "She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway.”