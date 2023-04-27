Angelina Jolie Wore the Dreamiest White Gown to the White House

Last night, Angelina Jolie attended a State Dinner at the White House hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, welcoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, to the States. And, of course, the actress-slash-humanitarian had just the outfit for the business-formal occasion.



Stepping out with her eldest son Maddox as her date for the evening, Jolie wore a dreamy ivory gown with a floor-sweeping full skirt that featured a discreet slit in the front and a drop waistline accentuated by crisscrossing pleats of fabric. A vintage Chanel blazer in the same shade with quilted detailing on the lapels, meanwhile, made the dress feel less red carpet-ready and more professional. She accessorized with a gold beaded necklace, gold drop earrings, and a gold clutch.

Getty

As for glam, Jolie opted for a bold red lip and wore her brunette hair down in soft, shoulder-length waves.

Jolie and her family have a personal connection to South Korea, as 21-year-old Maddox previously studied biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul and the book Angelina co-authored with Amnesty International, Know Your Rights and Claim Them, was published in the Asian country last year.

"Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family," a source close to Jolie told People about her attendance at last night's event. "She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honored to attend this State Dinner."

