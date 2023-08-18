Angelina Jolie Just Broke the Fashion "Rules" With This Surprisingly Chic Color Combo

Fashion myth busting, one outfit at a time.

Published on August 18, 2023 @ 03:37PM
We're still weeks out from Labor Day, but regardless of the season, there is one color combo that is traditionally discouraged: white and cream. Well, Angelina Jolie is dispelling that fashion myth with her latest stealth wealth ensemble.

After a day filled with black-on-black looks (three to be exact), Jolie lightened up her color palette with a more summer-ready OOTD that consisted of a breezy white maxidress layered under an oversized vanilla-colored blazer.

She styled the controversial color pairing with nude patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps, a giant black-and-white CELINE by Hedi Slimane tote bag, black sunglasses, and a couple of gold rings. Her caramel hair was blown out to perfection and styled in a deep side part. This isn't the first time the actress and advocate has effortlessly executed the super challenging color combo. In fact, just last month, Jolie wore a very similar outfit that mixed the two hues.

Angelina was joined by her son Pax Jolie-Pitt (who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt) during the outing on Friday. For his part, he wore a white long-sleeve graphic tee paired with black trousers and a matching crossbody bag. The 19-year-old also joined his mom yesterday during her outings. He wore a similarly casual look, whereas Angelina traded in her whites for a goth business look in the morning, followed by a midday change into a black bodycon dress.

Later on, she slipped into another LBD, but this one had side cutouts and ruffled sleeves. She's currently in posted up in New York, where she's working on the musical adaption of The Outsiders alongside her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who signed on to be her mom's assistant.

